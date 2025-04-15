All Wuthering Waves anniversary rewards leaked so far

Kuro Games will officially roll out the Wuthering Waves anniversary in version 2.3, which is expected to release on April 29, 2025. Players can also look forward to some potential rewards as the game completes its one-year milestone. While the upcoming livestream will unveil all the details, leaks from credible sources have hinted at goodies that Rovers could receive during the occasion.

This article further delves into all the Wuthering Waves anniversary rewards speculations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change at any given time. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Wuthering Waves anniversary reward leaks explored

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will commemorate the first anniversary by introducing new events, game modes, and exciting rewards. The patch is scheduled to release on April 29, 2025, and its details will be officially showcased in the upcoming live stream.

In the meantime, Credible third-party sources like Seele Leaks offered a glimpse at the rewards the patch might have in store.

For starters, Rovers will likely be able to acquire a new wing glider skin with a white and purple color palette for free. They should be able to view the cosmetic while using the flight feature, which has made traversing simpler in Rinascita. Additionally, players might be able to claim around 10 additional wishes via daily login in the anniversary patch, according to the leaks.

Rumor has it that Kuro Games will also introduce a mega event in honor of the anniversary featuring several minigames. Completing them is likely to reward a hefty amount of Astrites that will help players summon the upcoming characters. Both Ciaccona and Zani will debut in Wuthering Waves 2.3, boasting unique abilities and gameplay, based on the closed beta leaks.

More events are expected to appear during the anniversary, including the one with chibi combats, which will keep players engaged in the game. Other leaked resources include a weekly boss material box that can be stored in the inventory.

The battle pass rewards are also expected to see some overhaul as the developers are likely to add a main stat changer. If the speculation proves true, Rovers will soon be able to change the primary stats of their Echoes, which will significantly shorten the time it takes to farm an ideal set piece.

That said, players would want to tune in to the upcoming Special Broadcast to learn more about version 2.3 and the anniversary.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

