When might Zani come to Wuthering Waves?

Zani is one of the highly anticipated characters in Wuthering Waves, who was teased in the latest drip marketing campaign. She has also frequently appeared in the Rinascita story quests, intriguing fans with her strong workaholic personality. Based on the official reveal, she should debut as a playable character in the game during version 2.3, which is expected to be released on April 29, 2025.

This article further discusses all the speculations and supposed release window of Zani in Wuthering Waves.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

When could Zani release in Wuthering Waves?

Zani is among the characters revealed via the Wuthering Waves 2.3 drip marketing campaign. As such, she might arrive in the same patch, which is expected to be released on April 29, 2025. The speculation is based on the current patch duration of 32 days.

Since Zani was the earliest to be revealed, her banner should arrive in the first phase of patch 2.3. Hence, it's likely she will be launched on the same day as the update. That said, Kuro Games has further revealed her background, attributes, and weapon type.

It seems Zani is a Gauntlet user from the Spectro element. She will likely use the new frazzle mechanism to inflict damage on enemies. Perhaps players will be able to pair her with Phoebe — another Spectro unit that doesn’t really have a proper teammate as of writing.

Based on the latest gameplay leaks from the Wuthering Waves 2.3 closed beta, Zani has access to stances. She bashes enemies, wielding her massive shield in her base state.

Her stance changes after using Resonance Liberation. She basically transforms into a demon and swiftly swings her weapons around. Her shields morph into a giant sword as she wreaks havoc on enemies. Players can expect to see Zani’s official gameplay showcase during the version 2.3 livestream, which is scheduled to air on April 19, 2025.

The telecast will also highlight Ciaccona, the other Resonator featured in the next patch. She is confirmed to be an Aero Pistol user and a potential teammate for the Aero Rover. The version 3.2 update will see the game's first anniversary, and introducing two unique characters to the playable roster is a great way to commemorate the milestone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

