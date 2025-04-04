Wuthering Waves Zani idle and combat animations leaked

A set of new leaks has unveiled the first look at the combat and idle animations of Zani in Wuthering Waves. The Averardo Bank employee is set to debut in the upcoming 2.3 update of the game, bringing a flashy new playstyle with her. She will have Spectro as her attribute and will be an upcoming gauntlet user.

This article will take a look at the leaked animations for Zani in Wuthering Waves.

Note: Certain parts of this article are based on information provided by reliable gacha game leakers, Mero and Haichi. These do not reflect the final product and may change in the future, so take some of them with a grain of salt.

Zani's gameplay animation in Wuthering Waves

Reliable leakers such as Mero and Haichi have leaked the new set of animations for both Ciaconna, the Bard, and Zani, the employee of the Montelli family and the Averardo Bank. Let's take a look at the latter's gameplay animations and see how she will move in the battlefield in Wuthering Waves.

Idle animation

The Averardo Vault employee has three idle animations as of now. The first one has her sitting on a chair, relaxing after a long day at work. In the second one, she cracks her knuckles. The third animation shows her sipping something, probably a cup of wine, as she unwinds after a long day of work.

Her animation set is not complete yet, as can be seen in the Reddit post embedded above.

Combat animations

Zani is seen wielding a shield in her normal attacks, which she bashes the enemies with. As we already know from the story quest of version 2.0, she wants to go on a long vacation as she is tired from working. The added touch of her sitting on a chair during combat adds an extra layer of depth to her character.

Her Forte animations are not yet complete, but it seems like she can charge up her shield and transform it into a greatsword before she unleashes her full force on the enemy. Her Charged attack is her slamming her weapon to the ground.

While she uses her Resonance Liberation, she loses most of her clothes, wraps her tie around her fist, and transforms her shield into a greatsword that she can swing around to attack the enemies. From the looks of it, her Forte Skill does a similar charge animation as before, but it seems like it's packing more punch.

Besides that, during her Resonance Liberation form, Zani's horns and tacet marks also glows, giving her a threatening appearance.

