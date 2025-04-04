Wuthering Waves Ciaccona idle and combat animations leaked

Ciaccona is one of the upcoming Resonators from the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. While HoYoverse has officially revealed her via drip marketing, some sources have leaked her animations and gameplay footage from the closed beta. These previews come from credible names like Mero and Ranny.

This article takes a closer look at Ciaccona's leaked idle and combat animation in Wuthering Waves.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Ciaccona idle and combat animations in Wuthering Waves, according to leaks

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 drip marketing campaign has revealed Ciaccona's official artwork, confirming her debut in the next patch. Leaks from credible sources like Mero further highlight the Resonator’s animations:

Idle animation

In the footage above, Ciaccona has three idle animations, each highlighting her strong connection with music.

In the first few frames, Ciaccona could be seen jotting some musical notes in her handbook. In the second idle animation, she brings out an actual Ciaccona and starts playing it, summoning colorful notes around her, before dissolving everything with a finger snap.

The third animation shows Ciaccona summoning creatures through the music of her instrument. She then proceeds to pet an antler before it hops away from the frame.

Combat animation

According to the X post above, Ciaccona has chosen a pistol as her weapon of choice, and it is expected to influence her combat. The leaked footage shared by Mero shows her with a weapon that extends into a cane, which can be used to unleash melee attacks. She can summon her holograms, which linger on the battlefield.

While Ciaccona’s attacks seemingly deal AoE Aero DMG, she has to stay close to targets to hit them. Upon activating her Ultimate, she summons more holograms and starts performing her song while emitting shockwaves. Interestingly, players can switch characters as she stays behind to complete her tune.

That said, the only way Ciaccona can hit a target from a range is via her charged attacks. Like Mortefi, she enters an aiming state where players need to actually align the crosshair with the enemies to successfully shoot them down.

