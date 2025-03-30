Wuthering Waves Seaside Cendrelis farming route and location guide

The Seaside Cendrelis is a character ascension material in Wuthering Waves found in Riniscita’s Avinoleum area. They appear as fluorescent flowers and spawn in crevices of ruins. Thus, you will have to pay close attention throughout your search.

Moreover, you will want to collect them all to level up Cantarella, the S-Rank Resonator obtainable during the first phase of version 2.2. This guide provides the locations and farming routes for Seaside Cendrelis in Wuthering Waves.

Seaside Cendrelis locations in Wuthering Waves

The Seaside Cendrelis is one of Cantarella’s ascension materials in Wuthering Waves. You can farm around 60 of them at Avinoleum. Here are their locations and farming route:

Location 1

Seaside Cendrelis location 1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Nexus at the Tower of Ascension and fly towards the broken path on the left. You will find a cluster of 14 Seaside Cendrelis around the area. Climb further to gather all the flowers from the floating platform.

You might have to change the gravity first to get the proper landscape.

Location 2

Seaside Cendrelis location 2 (Image via Kuro Games)

From the Path of Bestowal Resonance Nexus, head west. Drop down the edge and glide towards the floating island with the giant tree. There, you will find a cluster of Seaside Cendrelis. You might want to use the Wuthering Waves sensor feature to find flowers scattered in this location.

Once again, switching gravity will give you access to the Resonance Beacon.

Location 3

Seaside Cendrelis location 3 (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Path of Bestowal Resonance Nexus again and head to the island located towards the right of the Holy Spire of Confluence. Thankfully, you can use the flight feature in the area to quickly reach the location. Search the ruins to collect a total of 14 Seaside Cendrelis on the island.

Location 4

Seaside Cendrelis location 4 (Image via Kuro Games)

For the fourth set of Seaside Cendrelis, you must fly across the water to the island located west of the Tower of Unity. You don’t have to switch the gravity for this one, so teleport to the Resonance Nexus and take flight in the specified direction.

Once you reach the location, defeat the enemies and collect the fluorescent flowers.

Location 5

Seaside Cendrelis location 5 (Image via Kuro Games)

Finally, head to the Resonance Nexus at Hall of Swordsmanship: Ruins. Look for the giant hole in one of the walls and pass through it to locate giant statues. You should be able to locate the Seaside Cendrelis on the walls close to the enormous structures.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

