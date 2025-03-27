Best Aero Rover build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

Building Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves can be tricky, as they employ a special erosion effect to deal damage. Thankfully, Kuro Games has added a new weapon and Sonata Effects catered to their kit. Players would want to know all about the optimal gears, echoes, and teams for the newly awakened main character.

Hence, this guide discusses everything there is to know to build Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves.

Best Sonata Effect for Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves

Gusts of Welkin

Gusts of Welkin for Aero Rover (Image via Kuro Games)

The Gusts of Welkin is the best Sonata Effect for Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves, as it offers effects that synergize with their overall kit. The 2-piece set offers a flat 10% Aero DMG boost to the wearer. The 5-piece set bonus increases all Resonator’s Aero DMG by 15% when the equipping character triggers Aero Erosion. Rover will also gain another 15% damage boost for triggering the effect.

Here are the main stats and substats to prioritize for Gusts of Welkin:

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Aero DMG

: Aero DMG Cost 3 : Aero DMG/ ATK %

: Aero DMG/ ATK % Cost 1 : ATK %

: ATK % Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen, Resonance Skill DMG.

Main Echo for Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves

Pick Reminiscence: Fleurdelys as the main Echo for Aero Rover, as it rolls with the Gusts of Welkin Sonata Effect. You can acquire the Cost 4 Tacet Discord after defeating the Fleurdelys weekly boss.

Best weapons for Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves

Bloodpact's Pledge (Image via Kuro Games)

Aero Rover has access to quite a few swords including their signature pick. Players can obtain the 5-star weapon for free in Wuthering Waves 2.2, during the main quest. The list below further discusses Aero Rover’s sword choices:

Bloodpact's Pledge (5-star) : Being the signature option, it grants a hefty Energy Regen to Aero Rover via substat. The Resonance Skill and Aero DMG amplification further strengthen the MC’s attacks during combat.

: Being the signature option, it grants a hefty Energy Regen to Aero Rover via substat. The Resonance Skill and Aero DMG amplification further strengthen the MC’s attacks during combat. Emerald of Genesis (5-star) : This sword is equipped with the Crit Rate substat, which will benefit the Aero Rover, by making their damage more consistent. The sword also increases the wearer’s Energy Regen and ATK, which are great stats to have.

: This sword is equipped with the Crit Rate substat, which will benefit the Aero Rover, by making their damage more consistent. The sword also increases the wearer’s Energy Regen and ATK, which are great stats to have. Somnoire Anchor (4-star): The 4-star sword is equipped with a special stackable effect, which buffs the wearer's ATK. Additionally, they will gain Crit Rate at max stack, which makes the Somnoire Anchor a balanced weapon.

Best teams for Aero Rover in Wuthering Waves

Best teammates for Aero Rover (Image via Kuro Games)

Aero Rover employs a new erosion mechanism, so there aren't many teams to make him shine. That said, you might want to employ the MC in the following teams as a sub-DPS, support, or both:

Aero Rover+ Phoebe+ Sanhua

Aero Rover+ Jiyan+ Mortefi

Aero Rover+ Aalto+ Yanyang

Follow Sportskeeda’s Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

