Wuthering Waves announces Aero Rover kit details

Aero Rover is among the highlights of the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update. The Aero attribute grants new abilities to the main character and helps them utilize a special erosion effect during combat. The latest announcements from Kuro Games further detail the Aero Rover's in-game kit.

This article will take a closer look at the Wuthering Waves Aero Rover kit announcement.

Wuthering Waves Aero Rover’s official kit explored

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 update will mark the official release of Aero Rover, who will harness the new attribute to unlock a fresh set of skill sets. Kuro Games has further announced the character's abilities and showcased the same in the latest livestream.

Here's how Aero Rover’s kit will interact during combat:

Normal Attack

Basic Attack : Performs up to four consecutive slashes, dealing Aero DMG to enemies.

: Performs up to four consecutive slashes, dealing Aero DMG to enemies. Heavy Attack : Consumes stamina to attack targets. Pressing the Normal Attack after casting this skill will trigger the Basic Attack Stage 3 directly.

: Consumes stamina to attack targets. Pressing the Normal Attack after casting this skill will trigger the Basic Attack Stage 3 directly. Heavy Attack- Razor Wind : Hold the Normal Attack after Basic Attack Stage 3, Dodge Counter, or Heavy Attack to cast Razor Wind. The ability consumes stamina and inflicts Aero DMG on targets.

: Hold the Normal Attack after Basic Attack Stage 3, Dodge Counter, or Heavy Attack to cast Razor Wind. The ability consumes stamina and inflicts Aero DMG on targets. Mid-Air Attack: Aero Rovers can cast Basic Attack Stage 4 by pressing Normal Attack after a Plunge Attack. At max Windstrings, the same interaction will trigger Resonance Skill Unbound Flow.

Resonance Skill

Awakening Gale : Rover will jump into the air and slash targets.

: Rover will jump into the air and slash targets. Skyfall Severance: Press Resonance Skill in midair to deal Aero DMG. It further removes all stacks of Spectro Frazzle, Havoc Bane, Fusion Burst, Glacio, Chafe, and Electro Flare from the target, converting them into Aero Erosion stacks.

Resonance Liberation

Upon activating the Resonance Liberation, Rover unleashes the Eye of Tempest’s power and deals Aero DMG to enemies. They further heal all allies in the team. It is worth noting that this ability can be cast in mid-air.

Forte Circuit

Mid-air Attack- Cloudburst Dance : Rover can perform two consecutive attacks dealing Aero DMG, and it will count as Resonance Skill that further heals allies in the team. Cloudburst Dance can be cast by pressing Normal Attack after Awakening Gale, Intro Skill, or Razor Wind. Hold Normal Attack to perform more mid-air strikes.

: Rover can perform two consecutive attacks dealing Aero DMG, and it will count as Resonance Skill that further heals allies in the team. Cloudburst Dance can be cast by pressing Normal Attack after Awakening Gale, Intro Skill, or Razor Wind. Hold Normal Attack to perform more mid-air strikes. Resonance Skill- Unbound Flow: At max Windstring, Awakening Gale becomes Unbound Flow, causing the character to perform two consecutive attacks. Each of them consumes 60 Windstrings. Players can switch Resonators after Stage 1 to trigger the second stage of the skill.

At max Windstring, Awakening Gale becomes Unbound Flow, causing the character to perform two consecutive attacks. Each of them consumes 60 Windstrings. Players can switch Resonators after Stage 1 to trigger the second stage of the skill. Windstring: Rover can hold up to 120 Windstrings, which can be restored via Cloudburst Dance, Intro Skill, Basic Attack, and Dodge Counter.

Outro Skill

The Outro Skill grants Aeolian Realm to all allies. They can hit a target to increase the maximum stack of Aero Erosion stacks they can receive.

