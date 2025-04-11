Wuthering Waves adds unannounced censorship to character designs

The recent Wuthering Waves censorship concerning the new character and boss in version 2.2 has led to a major discussion in the community. It seems Kuro Games has implemented some design changes to the entities and their attires, in particular, to better accommodate them with the game's age rating. The visual tweaks have taken effect across all servers after a minor shader update.

While most players resumed their gameplay after the alterations, some want the character designs to be restored to their original state.

Wuthering Waves’ unannounced censorship to character designs, explored

The Wuthhering Waves 2.2 update has officially introduced Cantarella to the playable roster. She boasts unique design elements and gameplay, so many players have summoned her from the latest banner. Moreover, her compelling personality has further intrigued fans to complete the associated companion story.

Despite the positive reception, Kuro Games censored some of her visual elements, which were against the game's age restriction ratings. To be specific, her designs were fixed without a prior announcement.

The officials have further implemented a shadow censorship on Fleurdelys boss in Wuthering Waves. The developer admittedly perceived her attire as revealing and has added textures accordingly to better accommodate the entity. While the changes may have achieved the desired standards, some fans have raised their concerns about its potential impact on the artistic expression of the characters.

Kuro Games has previously censored Scar’s outfit, which can still be seen in the game. The same treatment can be expected for Cantarella and Fleurdelys. The developers reserve the rights to manage and control virtual assets for service improvements or regulations. Fans had hoped to see an official announcement before the censorship wave and wish to restore the characters' original design on the global servers.

