Wuthering Waves: Zani's attribute and weapon type revealed

Wuthering Waves has officially revealed Zani via the latest drip-marketing campaign, confirming her debut in Version 2.3. A follow-up announcement from Kuro Games further unveiled her attribute and weapon type. The information is crucial for the community, as fans have been speculating about Zani and her gameplay ever since she appeared in the game.

Ad

This article details everything revealed about Zani in Wuthering Waves, including her attribute and weapon type.

Wuthering Waves reveals Zani's attribute and weapon type

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Zani in Wuthering Waves was officially revealed in the Version 2.3 drip-marketing campaign, and here are her attributes and weapon type:

Attribute : Spectro

: Spectro Weapon Type: Gauntlets

Zani’s speculations have come true, as she indeed wields the Spectro element in combat. Perhaps she will be a dedicated teammate for Phoebe, who uses the new frazzle effect. Leaks online have further claimed that the former will take on the role of a DPS, which could likely promote a quick swap for the Spectro team.

Ad

Moreover, Zani was seen carrying a massive shield during the Wuthering Waves 2.0 main quest. It could have been her gauntlets that morph into the defensive tool. She will potentially be a brawler, like most Gauntlet users in the game.

That said, the Spectro element is saturated with some of the strongest characters in the game, so Zani has tough competition ahead. Her gameplay and abilities will determine whether she will be worth pulling in Version 2.3. Hopefully, Kuro Games will announce her kit soon, if not in the next livestream event.

Ad

For now, players know that Zani is a reliable Montelli employee who follows a strict routine. She knows how to manage her daily tasks and maintains punctuality to fulfil her sense of duty. Her consistency pays off as she gets to carefully plan moments of leisure.

When can we expect the Wuthering Waves Version 2.3 update?

The v2.3 update of WuWa is expected to go live on April 29, 2025. It will likely serve as the game's anniversary patch. Hence, players can look forward to some special rewards.

Ad

Zani is expected to be featured in the first phase of Version 2.3, given her drip-marketing order.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.