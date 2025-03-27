Building the best teams for Cantarella in Wuthering Waves is crucial to unleash the true potential of the Havoc Resonator. The character wields a rectifier to provide buffs to allies, heal them, and deal damage to foes during combat. Thanks to her versatility, she can be paired with various units in the game.

This article further discusses some of the best teams for Cantarella in Wuthering Waves.

Best Cantarella teams to use in Wuthering Waves

1) Cantarella+ Camellya+ Verina

Camellya and Verina team (Image via Kuro Games)

Cantarella and Camellya in Wuthering Waves can be paired to form a powerful team that can tackle every boss battle and game mode. Both characters excel at their dedicated roles, and this further enhances their performance as a duo.

Cantarella can buff the damage of Havoc characters with her Outro Skill. In this case, Camellya gets to utilize the buff and unleash a massive nuke. Verinna can further grant the All-Type DMG Deepen effect to the entire party. Both Cantarella and Camellya are proficient at dealing AoE DMG and can benefit from damage buffs.

You would want to build up Concerto with Camellya and switch to Verina to trigger her Outro Skill. Do the same for Cantarella and switch back to Camellya to launch a booking attack.

2) Cantarella+ Jinhsi+ Zhezhi

Jinhsi and Zhezhi team (Image via Kuro Games)

Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves is a powerhouse capable of holding her ground even at the highest Tower of Adversity stages. She is getting buffed some way or the other with Kuro Games introducing characters that can increase Resonance Skill DMG and launch coordinated attacks.

Cantarella qualifies as one of the best teammates for Jinshi, as she can do it all. Her healing ability will further improve the survivability of the DPS, who is often knocked around during her Resonance Skill charge-up.

Zhezhi will further generate forte stacks, Glacio DMG, and Skill DMG for Jinhsi (only if she is the next character). Regardless of which enhancement you choose, the coordinated attacks will bring significant value.

3) Cantarella+ Roccia+ Havoc Rover

Roccia and Havoc Rover team (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves' Cantarella can be used in quick swap teams since she deals quite a bit of damage with her abilities. She will switch turns with Roccia, who, despite being a support, can nuke targets. The latter can further use Cantarella's Havoc DMG and Skill DMG amplification to batter the enemies.

Roccia can further group up opponents in battle, which is an indispensable trait. With the crowd control ability in play, Havoc Rovers will rarely miss their Resonance Liberation.

