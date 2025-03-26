Cantarella vs Camellya in Wuthering Waves 2.2: Who should you pull for?

Cantarella and Camellya are heading to the first phase of Wuthering Waves 2.2 as featured 5-star units. While the former will make her official debut on the playable roster, Camellya will get her rerun banner. Regardless, players would want to know who they should pull for in the upcoming update, especially when both have a unique design and gameplay.

Ad

Hence, this article will discuss the pros and cons of Cantarella and Camellya in Wuthering Waves to determine who has more pull value.

Pros and cons of Cantarella in Wuthering Waves

Cantarella (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves’ Cantarella is the new 5-star Resonator featured in the first phase version 2.2. She is a Havoc Rectifier user who excels at dealing damage on targets via coordinated attacks while healing allies.

Ad

Trending

Based on the official showcase from the version 2.2 livestream, Cantarella has the following pros and cons:

Pros

Cantarella can trigger coordinated attacks, dealing quite a bit of off-field damage.

She is a powerhouse capable of nuking targets and healing allies.

She recovers concerto energy based on the team’s Echo usage. Her Skill and Liberation ability count as Echo Skill, meaning it can also generate concerto energy.

Cantarella’s intro skill boosts the next Resonator’s Havoc and Skill DMG while debuffing enemies. The support capabilities make her future-proof.

Her play style is unique as she can manifest mirages to launch multiple attacks on targets.

Ad

Cons

Cantarella has a complex kit, requiring players to be overly cautious about cycling abilities.

While her healing and Skill DMG buff can be used by various characters, the ability to also boost Havoc DMG limits her potential to be a universal support.

Pros and cons of Camellya in Wuthering Waves

Camellya (Image via Kuro Games)

Camellya is a Havoc 5-star Resonator in Wuthering Waves, who is featured in the rerun banner of version 2.2’s first phase. She is a powerful DPS that wields swords to strike multiple targets with her Basic Attack. Listed below are the pros and cons of Camellya:

Ad

Pros

Camellya can deal massive Havoc DMG in an AoE with her Blossom stance.

Camellya also boasts a unique hypercarry playstyle, where she hovers around enemies, unleashing a flurry of attacks.

She thrives as a hypercarry DPS and can nuke enemies once you build her concerto. Just don’t switch characters to take advantage of the mechanism.

She doesn’t require much setup to unleash her burst damage.

Camellya also has access to free-to-play support units like Sanhua.

Ad

Cons

Camellya is a typical hypercarry DPS and cannot utilize quick swap teams.

Her gameplay is stationary, so dodging attacks can be challenging.

She also requires a lot of on-field time, which could lead to DPS loss if the rest of the rotation isn't perfect.

Cantarella vs Camellya: Who should you pull in Wuthering Waves 2.2

Comparing the pros and cons, Cantarella has more pull value in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 banner. She can heal allies and provide powerful buffs, something only a few characters are capable of. She caters to the Havoc team but can also assist various characters if necessary. For instance, Jinhsi can utilize her coordinated attacks and Resonance Skill DMG buffs.

Ad

In contrast, Camellya is a hypercarry DPS, and there are other characters like her. She has steep competition ahead since Kuro Games will introduce more damage dealers in the future who will potentially bring more versatile skill sets into the combat. That said, Camellya is one of the strongest units in the game and is worth summoning if your party lacks a proper frontrunner.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.