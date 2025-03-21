Wuthering Waves Cantarella banner release date and time

The Wuthering Waves Cantarella banner is a highly anticipated one, as she is among the few characters capable of upholding the support role. She is confirmed to debut in the first phase of version 2.2, which will be released globally on March 27, 2025. Fans should be aware that she is a 5-star character from the Havoc attribute and her weapon of choice is a rectifier.

Cantarella's signature weapon, Whispers of Sirens, will be available in a separate event convened alongside Camellya's rerun throughout the first phase of the patch. This article further discusses the Cantarella banner release in Wuthering Waves with a countdown to track it.

When does Cantarella banner release in Wuthering Waves?

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 banner will bring Cantarella in the first phase, which goes live with the update on March 27, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Since her convene will be released simultaneously across every server, the timing may vary for players residing in different locations. Besides, Cantarella will arrive on American servers on March 26, 2025, due to time zone differences.

Below, we have detailed Cantarella's banner release schedule for major regions. It is worth noting that the following date and time will also apply to Camellya's rerun:

America (March 26, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (March 27, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 3 am

: 3 am Central European Time (CET) : 4 am

: 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 5 am

Asia (March 27, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

The following countdown will further help fans track the time until the Cantarella banner releases worldwide:

Wuthering Waves Cantarella banner characters and weapons

Cantarella banner preview (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream has teased Cantarella's banner, featuring three 4-star units as rate-ups. This means they have a higher drop chance while summoning the 5-star Resonator. Additionally, Camellya will accompany Cantarella as a rerun unit.

This brings us to every character players can obtain in the first phase of version 2.2:

Cantarella (5-star- Havoc)

(5-star- Havoc) Camellya (5-star- Havoc)

(5-star- Havoc) Danjin (4-star- Havoc)

(4-star- Havoc) Chixia (4-star- Fusion)

(4-star- Fusion) Yuanwu (4-star- Electro)

Both their signature weapons will also be available for Rovers to summon. Cantarella carries a rectifier called the Whisper of Sirens, while Camellya is proficient with the Red Spring sword.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

