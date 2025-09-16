All Wuthering Waves 2.7 leaks 

Wuthering Waves 2.7 leaks
All leaks for the upcoming 2.7 update (Image via Kuro Games)

Several Wuthering Waves 2.7 leaks have surfaced across various social media sites, giving players a look at what they can expect in the upcoming update. From the kit leaks for both Galbrena and Qiuyuan, to their animations, and more have been revealed by several renowned leakers such as Stepleaker, Fractured Shores, etc., which were then shared across social media sites such as X and Reddit.

Let's take a look at every available Wuthering Waves 2.7 leak.

Note: This article is based on leaks from the test servers that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves 2.7 leaks explored

Characters: Galbrena and Qiuyuan

The new set of leaks explores two new characters coming to the game in the upcoming update. Besides the Qiuyuan and Galbrena's animation, you also have a highlight on their kit, ascension materials, and other things that you will require to upgrade them.

Galbrena is a Fusion DPS with a focus on using Echoes in her kit. Qiuyuan, on the other hand, is a support character who can grant Echo DMG bonus to the team. Besides that, he can also act as a sub-DPS who can dish out Aero damage to opponents.

Maps

The r/WutheringWavesLeaks subreddit hints at two new maps coming to the game, one of which will be part of the Sanguis Plateaus in Rinascita's Septimont region. A new boss fight will also be available in this region.

Besides this, another new map, based on bamboo forests, will also be available, but it will likely be part of a Sonoro Sphere.

Weapons

Two new weapons might be available, according to the Wuthering Waves 2.7 leaks. One will be Galbrena's signature 5-star Pistol, Lux, and Umbra, while the second one is Qiuyuan's 5-star signature sword, Emerald Sentence. Both of these will be available, in addition to each of the characters, for a limited time.

New boss

The ongoing Wuthering Waves version 2.6 has highlighted that the ongoing main story revolving around the region of Septimont will come to a close soon, with the defeat of the Threnodian Leviathan. The upcoming 2.7 update will likely feature this chapter, bringing an end to the Septimont arc in Rover's journey.

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 leaks suggest that the boss fight can be against Fleurdelys or Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves, and, similar to other enemies, will drop a new Echo upon defeat. This will likely be a corrupted version of her, as can be seen by the blindfold on her eyes in the leaked images, and a boss fight against her already exists.

