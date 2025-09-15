Wuthering Waves Galbrena combat and other animations leaked

Galbrena has been one of the most anticipated characters in the Wuthering Waves community, and many might wonder what her gameplay will look like. Given the ongoing 2.7 beta testing for the game, a credible leaker, Fractured Shores (FS), has revealed the gameplay for the mysterious Tacet Discord Hunter. Let's take a look at Galbrena's animations in Wuthering Waves. Note: This article is based on leaks from the test servers that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Galbrena’s combat and other animations in Wuthering Waves, according to leaksReliable leaker, Fractured Shores, has revealed a look at how the combat animation of Galbrena in Wuthering Waves will look, which was shared on the subreddit r/WutheringWavesLeaks.2.7 | Galbrena More Gameplay via Frager - FS (Including the recovery animations after an attack) byu/Ill-Occasion7390 inWutheringWavesLeaksThe mysterious Tacet Discord Hunter's gameplay might look extremely similar to older hack-and-slash games, especially DMC and Bayonetta, where she is seen performing several combo attacks using her dual pistols. She can also be seen spinning around on the ground with both of her pistols attached to her shoes, which is a reference to Platinum Games' Bayonetta.If the references to Devil May Cry were not clear, one of her animations sees her leaping high in the air, spiraling while raining down a hail of bullets in the area below her, similar to Dante's Rainstorm ability. She also seems to gain an enhanced state (signalled by a wing appearing on her back) when one of her abilities, likely her Resonance Skill, is activated. This will likely deal more Fusion damage. The visual effects in her enhanced state are also in a larger area of effect. Her Resonance Liberation sees her casting a big AoE hit with a delayed blast, and will likely have two instances of damage. Nothing is known as of now, but more will soon be revealed when Galbrena is officially showcased during the Wuthering Waves 2.7 preview livestream. Galbrena's idle animations exploredThe mysterious Tacet Discord Hunter's idle animations are quite unique. The first one showcases her charging up her pistol, which starts glowing after a while. The second one sees her enjoying posicles, while the third one sees her interacting with her Echo partner while showcasing her wing.Qiuyuan's animations have also been leaked, and if you like Chinese Wuxia fiction, you will certainly like him.