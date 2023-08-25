All Xbox Game Pass games headed to Nvidia GeForce Now

With the recent arrival of over a dozen Xbox Game Pass games on Nvidia's GeForce Now, fans have more of a reason to check the streaming service out. This includes a mixture of old and new games. Players will be able to revisit classes like Age of Empire and Quake at their leisure. But if the mood strikes, they can switch over to modern classics like Wolfenstein 2 and No Man's Sky.

It should be noted that, like with other titles on the service, players must have purchased these through the Microsoft Store to stream them through GeForce Now. Alternately, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can dive right into them. Since these streamed renditions will be mirrored from Nvidia's ecosystem, players can enjoy solid performance and visuals for high-end games like Deathloop.

Here are all Xbox Game Pass games that are playable on Nvidia GeForce Now

There are a total of 19 games available from the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Take a look at each of them:

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Relive the RTS classic Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, which was released back in 2018 with improved visuals, controls, features, and much more. Start from scratch and build an empire while managing resources, fending off opposing tribes, and engaging in trade to generate income.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

A big remaster upgrade to the 2005 original, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is another classic pick for fans to dive into. While it may not be as well received as the original, fans will still find much to enjoy, including new content and revamped graphics, with the familiar RTS loop retained.

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition

The latest entry in the beloved Xbox franchise, Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, is also the biggest and grandest yet. Everything has been amped up on the scale, from the visuals to skirmishes featuring dozens of fighters as players pillage and explore, including the returning faction, the Mongols.

Crusader Kings III

Another fantastic Xbox Game Pass strategy title heads to Nvidia GeForce Now via Xbox Game Pass, and that is Crusader Kings 3. As the latest in the beloved 4X grand strategy franchise from Paradox Interactive, dive into a rich world and manage a dynasty while engaging in politics, warfare, and more on a micro-level.

Dead Cells

One of the most popular indie games of the past decade, Dead Cells is rogue-like goodness that is still unparalleled. Wade through a harsh world full of foes and battle them in challenging platformer combat to obtain new weapons and gear. Death is permanent, sending the player back to the start.

Deathloop

The latest IP from Arkane Studios since the original Dishonored, Deathloop is an exciting mixture of the first-person stealth series and IO Interactive's modern Hitman games. Escape from the island's time loop by assassinating targets while exploring sandbox areas for the perfect opportunity to kill using abilities and guns.

Gears 5

Also available on Xbox Game Pass, Gears 5 is a brutal third-person shooter catering to lovers of gore and carnage. Thwart the rising Locust threat as Kiat Diaz and her allies engage in brutal warfare against alien threats across visually impressive set-pieces and boss fights.

Grounded

Released out of early access last year, RPG specialist Obsidian Entertainment tackles open-world survival with Grounded. Play as kids who have been shrunk down to the size of insects and must survive the dangers of everyday wildlife that will tackle them from a minute scale never seen before.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

Want to partake in a large-scale cavalry war with ear-numbing melee clashing and swarms of arrows flying overhead? Then look no further than Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord. Prep and command an armada of soldiers on the battlefield and get ready for risk and danger around every turn.

No Man’s Sky

No Man's Sky has come a long way since its disastrous launch, and it only gets better with each free update. Explore the mysteries of the universe in this space-faring open-world survival game. Gather resources to create new tech and play how you want, be it an explorer, bounty hunter, or even a smuggler.

Pentiment

One of the biggest surprises of last year, Pentiment is another hit by Obsidian Entertainment. Boasting a distinct 2D manuscript-inspired art style, investigate murders and crime scenes in this 16th-century Bavarian adventure as Journeyman Artist Andreas Maler. Find clues, make narrative choices, and catch the culprit.

Quake

Revisit the renowned 1998 FPS classic with the remastered version released in 2021 for Xbox Game Pass. Nightdive Studios enhanced the iconic masterpiece with cleaner visuals while including all DLCs plus brand-new content. Add in crossplay and co-op, and this is a classic gem no shooter fan should miss out on.

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director’s Cut

Considered to be the best in the underrated Shadowrun series of RPGs, Dragonfall boasts an ambitious story for such a niche game. Take on the role of a mercenary known as a shadowrunner and navigate a cyberpunk dystopia while engaging in tactical turn-based combat and build-driven RPG mechanics.

Stellaris

Another Paradox title on Xbox Game Pass, Stellaris innovates the real-time grand strategy genre by taking off to outer space. Players pick between different races and explore the vastness of space in search of new habitats. Establish colonies, engage in dogfights, and manage entire planets to assert your dominance in space.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The iconic 1974 thriller comes to life in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre by Sumo Digital. Also available on Xbox Game Pass, this asymmetrical horror multiplayer game sees a group of survivors try to escape the confines of the house belonging to the Slaughter family.

Valheim

If Grounded isn't your cup of tea, then try Valhiem. This Scandinavian folklore-based survival game is like no other on Xbox Game Pass. Aiming to prove themselves worthy of stepping into Valhalla, players must create a Viking and brave the perils set before them, including supernatural monsters.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Fans who love cooperative multiplayer games may find Warhammer 40K Darktide to be the most appealing entry on this list. Taking place in the Hive City of Tertium, control a squad of Inquisitor Agents who must battle the invading forces of Chaos. Witness an unprecedented level of brutal melee and gunplay in this four-player game.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

2019's Wolfenstein Youngblood may have received mixed reviews, but this two-player co-op FPS romp still holds its own in terms of gameplay. Play as BJ Blazkowicz's daughters Jessie and Zofia as they ward off the Nazi threat of the Fourth Reich across France in brutal, fast-paced gunplay.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

The latest entry in the hardcore Wolfenstein series from Bethesda is also its biggest. Step back into the hardened boots of BJ Blazkowicz as he rises up to battle the Nazis and liberate America from their clutches. What ensues is a hardcore story campaign with many action-packed moments to remember.

Xbox Game Pass is available for PC as well as Xbox platforms, including Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.