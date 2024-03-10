Alone in the Dark system requirements detailed

With the game just around the corner, Alone in the Dark system requirements have been revealed, hyping up longtime fans for the upcoming survival horror title. Developer Pieces Interactive has ensured this is the latest and greatest entry in the cult-classic series that inspired the beloved Resident Evil franchise.

The reimaging of the 1992 classic aims to modernize the series further. With Unreal Engine 4 bringing its nightmare world to life, here's what fans should expect from the PC version.

Alone in the Dark system requirements explored

The visuals and atmosphere are on point (Image via THQ Nordic)

As noted on the game's Steam store page, here are the minimum and recommended specs required to play this atmospheric third-person shooter:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i3-8300 AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5-12400 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX Version 12 12 Storage 50 GB, SSD recommended 50 GB, SSD recommended

With the lowest suggested spec being a 1050 Ti, the game seems reasonably well-optimized. We assume this target spec aims for a 1080p 30 FPS performance at Low settings. This means even budget rigs can run the game reasonably well, which is a great thing from an accessibility standpoint. After all, this is Alone in the Dark's latest showcase, so the more players, the better.

Looking at the 16 GB RAM and RTX 2060 requirement, we assume that it is aiming for 1440p at 60 FPS for a smooth, crisp experience. This should allow Alone in the Dark to shine the brightest, whether players are exploring the eerie Decerto Manor or facing the horrors that lie within.

It is the best-looking Alone in the Dark yet (Image via THQ Nordic)

It should also be noted that while the Alone in the Dark system requirements suggest using an SSD, the game seems to be fully playable on an HDD as well. This means lower-budget gamers can also get in on the action. However, there will be some downsides to using an HDD, including longer load times and slower asset streaming.

Given that this is an Unreal Engine 4 game, this may potentially result in stuttering when moving between areas. But as per footage showcased by THQ Nordic, the slow-paced gameplay means it will not be too much of an issue. This is all players need to know about Alone in the Dark system requirements.

The game is set to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.