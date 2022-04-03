Aloy's birthday in Genshin Impact: Gifts, mail, and all you need to know

Aloy is the first and only crossover character in Genshin Impact. The protagonist of Horizon Zero Down arrived in Teyvat as a free five-star Cryo Bow user.

PlayStation users were able to unlock her a month before players on other platforms apparently because Horizon Zero Dawn is a PlayStation exclusive.

The community's expectations from the five-star Cryo bow character were sky-scraping, thanks to Ganyu. As it turns out, Aloy isn't the best damage dealer in the game, and Travelers have criticized the crossover on several grounds.

kael. @kazuhalogy ALOY HAS BIRTHDAY?? so aloy really exists... hmm ALOY HAS BIRTHDAY?? so aloy really exists... hmm https://t.co/RhMQQqutR6

Regardless, Aloy will soon celebrate her birthday (or has already celebrated in some time zones), and here are more details about it.

Aloy's gift mail in Genshin Impact revealed

Even though Aloy is an outsider, she will celebrate her birthday just like any other character. On April 4, 2022, users will receive her birthday mail with the following items:

Raw Meat x10

x10 Satiety Gel x1

While Raw Meat is one of the most common cooking ingredients in HoYoverse's action RPG, Satiety Gel is Aloy's recovery dish that restores 16% of the max HP and adds 1350 HP to the selected character.

Satiety Gel is a special one-star item that gamers can obtain by cooking Mint Jelly with Aloy. The recipe for Mint Jelly can be unlocked from the Good Hunter restaurant in Mondstadt for 1250 Mora. The AR requirement is 15.

Alongside these rewards, Aloy will also send a letter to Travelers in which she talks about celebrating her birthday in a rather strange world.

an annoying cat @kanekocs aloy sent a birthday letter????? aloy sent a birthday letter?????

Reasons Aloy's failure in Genshin Impact

Aloy is undoubtedly one of the most iconic protagonists in video game history. Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West have been massive hits, and she has naturally made millions of fans in the process.

However, her vague arrival in Genshin Impact is what stopped fans from accepting her. Unlike other characters, she doesn't have her own story, and despite being a five-star unit, she has no unlockable constellations.

Hence, it seems like Aloy was included as a playable character just for the sake of it. Players on platforms other than PlayStation cannot even use her signature weapon.

Lastly, her release wasn't accompanied by any Spiral Abyss buffs/debuffs. Accordingly, users had no incentive to invest their resources in building her.

Ryuki Haru @RyukiHaru1 Finally got a reason to play Aloy in Genshin Impact. Finally got a reason to play Aloy in Genshin Impact. https://t.co/97TpQTZITc

HoYoverse can make up for its mistake by introducing Aloy's constellations and some tailor-made weapons and artifacts for her. As of now, she's struggling to make a name for herself as a five-star Genshin Impact character.

