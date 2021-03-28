Alternate methods for collecting mechanical parts in Fortnite Season 6

Collecting mechanical parts in Fortnite Season 6 is an important task as it helps craft mechanical weapons in the game.

However, due to the limited number of vehicles available on the map, players quickly run out of mechanical parts. This has resulted in multiple requests from the Fortnite community to Epic Games for the introduction of more options for collecting mechanical parts.

u/grievousboot688's post on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit

Redditor u/grievousboot688 recently posted a suggestion on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit. The Redditor asked Epic Games to allow players to earn mechanical parts from all forms of electronic machinery found on the island.

Ranging from computers and air-conditioning units to ATM outlets and vending machines, all of these structures in Fortnite use mechanical parts.

Epic Games hasn't made any comments regarding the possibility of more sources for mechanical parts being introduced in Fortnite Season 6. However, there is one alternate method that players can use to collect mechanical parts in Fortnite.

Alternate method of collecting mechanical parts in Fortnite Season 6

Players should note that the alternate method requires players to spend some gold bars.

Since the release of the Fortnite Season 6 update, Epic Games has provided three in-game NPCs who can sell mechanical parts to players in exchange for gold bars.

The three NPCs, along with the location where they can be found in Fortnite Season 6, are:

Jules - Located on the island situated towards the south of Catty Corner

Cole - Located towards the west of Steamy Stacks

Grill Sergeant - Located towards the east of Stealthy Stronghold

Each of these NPCs have a total of eight mechanical parts for sale. Each mechanical part will cost the player 10 gold bars to obtain in Fortnite Season 6.

If players find themselves falling short of a few mechanical parts, they can simply purchase the required amount from the 3 NPCs previously mentioned in Fortnite Season 6.