Amethyst Shards in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

In the upcoming Caves & Cliffs update, Minecraft is going to be introduced to a lot of exciting new underground features. One of those is the amethyst geode - ⁠an uncommon geological formation that contains a new resource - amethyst shards.

Amethyst buds are what they are in the first three stages of their growth, before they eventually develop into amethyst clusters.

Amethyst clusters are the fourth and final growth stage of amethyst buds, which drop amethyst shards when mined.

All you need to know about Amethyst Shards in Minecraft

How to obtain Amethyst Shards

Amethyst (Image via Minecraft)

These crystals work similar to plants in Minecraft; they have four phases that they go through until they become fully grown crystals. For the first three phases, the amethyst crystal looks small. During these initial stages, the crystal won't drop anything.

An amethyst cluster will drop four amethyst shards. Players ought to be cautious though, as these must be uncovered with an iron pickaxe or above. It's likewise suggested that players use silk contact or a fortune charm when mining amethyst crystals.

Amethyst Geodes in Minecraft are commonly generated between Y-70 and the bedrock layer, regardless of whether the option of "generate structures" is kept on or off. Each chunk has a chance to generate a geode. They override only caverns and mineshafts. Sometimes, they are exposed on the surface, such as on beaches and underwater in oceans.

What to do with Amethyst Shards

Once a nice collection of shards is obtained, players might be wondering what to do with them. Currently, there are three recipes for Amethyst Shards in Minecraft. Four shards in a crafting grid will create a block, one shard and two copper ingots will create a spyglass, and finally, surrounding a piece of regular glass with four amethyst shards will make tinted glass.