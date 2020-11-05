Minecraft 1.17 Update Caves and Cliffs Snapshot: List of all added features

Minecraft's upcoming Caves and Cliffs update, which is set to drop in mid-2021, is one of the most highly anticipated updates for the Minecraft community. Ever since the news broke, the community has been clamoring for news about the Minecraft Snapshot of the update.

Minecraft Snapshots are essentially testing versions of a new update that help the developers to provide a better experience upon launch. Players may provide feedback and bug-reports to Mojang before the features of the snapshot are implemented into an official update. Snapshots are available for the Java Edition version of the game.

Mojang has finally released a Snapshot of the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update, and players can try out all the new features in Minecraft. To enable Snapshots, simply enable Snapshots from the Minecraft Launcher in the "Installations" tab.

Minecraft Snapshot 20W45A: List of all new features

NEW FEATURES IN Minecraft Snapshots 20W45A

Added bundles!

Added candle!

Added lava cauldron!

Added copper!

Added amethyst!

Added lightning rod!

Added spyglass!

Added tinted glass!

A shulker hitting a shulker with a shulker bullet can make a new shulker.

AMETHYST

AMETHYST BLOCKS

Amethyst comes in block form inside the geodes in two ways: block of amethyst and budding amethyst.

All types of Amethyst blocks (clusters included) create beautiful sounds when you walk on them, break them, place them, or hit them with a projectile – go make some music!

AMETHYST CLUSTERS

Amethyst clusters grow from budding amethyst, which can be found inside geodes.

Clusters have four growth stages: small amethyst bud, medium amethyst bud, large amethyst bud, and amethyst cluster.

Clusters can only grow when they are placed on budding amethyst blocks.

Fully-grown amethyst clusters drop four amethyst shards (or more with Fortune) when an iron pickaxe or higher is used, and drop nothing otherwise when broken.

Clusters can be silk touched at any stage.

AMETHYST GEODES

These huge geodes can be found anywhere underground in the Overworld.

Amethyst geodes have an outer layer of a new stone called tuff.

Amethyst geodes have a second layer of another new block called calcite.

Amethyst geodes have an inner layer of various amethyst blocks.

AMETHYST SHARDS

Amethyst clusters drop four amethyst shards (or more with Fortune).

BUDDING AMETHYS

On any side of a budding amethyst block where there is air or a water source block, a small amethyst bud will eventually grow.

Amethyst Buds can only grow when attached to budding amethyst and will grow until they become amethyst clusters.

BUNDLES

Bundles are items that hold other items.

A bundle can hold a mixture of items, but only one stack’s worth. For example, a bundle could fit:

64 dirt

32 dirt + 32 stone

32 dirt + 8 ender pearls

One of every color of wool, concrete, carpet and terracotta (64 blocks in total)

Or one diamond helmet

Use right-click to put an item into a bundle.

Right-click a bundle to empty it.

Wrap a present in a bundle and give it to your friend!

For full list of features, head on over to the official website (link here).