Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire in January 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, are two eminent figures amongst the Indian Free Fire community. The two are popular content creators on YouTube. Currently, they boast subscriber counts of over 19.1 million and 7.69 million, respectively.

This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10,228 squad games to date and has won 2,525, maintaining a win percentage of 24.68%. He has killed 37,547 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.87.

In the duo mode, the player has 1,642 matches to his name and has 306 wins for a win rate of 18.63%. In the process, he has notched 6,402 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Lastly, the content creator has played 897 solo games and has won 77 of them, which equates to a win ratio of 8.58%. He has 2,264 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 373 squad matches and has notched victories on 45 occasions, giving him a win rate of 12.06%. With 1,228 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Apart from this, the content creator has played three duo games and has one first-place finish at a win percentage of 33.33%. He has five kills for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Total Gaming has also won one of the 10 solo matches that he has played, with a win ratio of 10%. He has 19 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7,564 squad matches and has won 2,123 of them, maintaining a win rate of 28.06%. He has notched up 19,598 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.60 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 4,008 games and has secured 710 victories, with a win ratio of 17.71%. With 10,482 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18 in these matches.

Amitbhai has played 3,210 solo matches and has triumphed on 262 occasions, which translates to a win rate of 8.16%. In the process, he has 7,096 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s has played 194 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 50 of them, granting him a win rate of 25.77%. He has racked up 451 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.13 in this mode.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 68 duo matches and has nine Booyahs, which converts to a win rate of 13.23%. With a K/D ratio of 3.10, he has 183 frags in these matches.

Amitbhai has also played 43 solo games and has four victories, maintaining a win rate of 9.30%. He has accumulated 118 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.03.

Comparison

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai are enormous names in the Indian Free Fire community. They both are great players and have amazing stats on display.

As for the lifetime squad mode, Amitbhai is better than Ajjubhai having a better win percentage. When it comes to the duo and solo mode, Ajjubhai has the edge with win percentages and K/D ratio.

Again, Amitbhai has the upper hand for the lifetime squad mode with a greater win percentage than Ajjubhai. The solo and duo matches cannot be compared justly, as Ajjubhai has not played many such matches.

