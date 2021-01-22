Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Badge99: Who has better stats in Free Fire in January 2021?

Free Fire is among the most prominent mobile battle royale games and has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Players have started creating content related to it across various streaming platforms.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Badge 99 are two immensely popular Indian Free Fire YouTubers. At the time of writing, they boast massive subscriber counts of over 7.85 million and 3.72 million, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 7596 squad matches and has come out on top on 2129 occasions, having a win percentage of 28.02%. With 19688 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The streamer has played 4043 duo games and has 715 Booyah's, coming down to a win rate of 17.68%. He has registered 10600 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Lastly, the content creator has played 3230 solo games and has 262 victories for a win ratio of 8.11%. He has eliminated 7134 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played 225 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 56 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 24.88%. He has notched up 538 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The internet star has won 14 of the 103 duo matches, translating to a win percentage of 13.59%. In the process, he has secured 301 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Desi Gamers has also taken part in 58 solo games and has triumphed in four, converting to a win ratio of 6.89%. He has 152 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Badge 99 has competed in 7857 squad matches and has 1410 Booyahs, equating to a win percentage of 17.94%. With a K/D ratio of 3.20, he has 20612 kills.

In the duo mode, the internet star has 1987 games to his name and has remained unbeaten in 186, at a win rate of 9.36%. He has accumulated 4324 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The YouTuber has appeared in 1143 solo games and has bettered his foes in 84, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.34%. He has gathered 2821 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Ranked stats

The streamer has contented in 156 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 17, retaining a win ratio of 10.89%. He has garnered 673 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.84.

The content creator has played five duo matches and has racked up 17 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Amitbhai is relatively better in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes. Coming to the solo mode, Badge 99 has a finer K/D ratio, while the former has a superior win rate.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Badge 99 has played only a few duo matches. Amitbhai has a better win rate in the squad mode, while Badge 99 has a greater K/D ratio.

