Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Aditech: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

With the rise of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, Free Fire has emerged as a prevalent option. Its massive popularity has widened the horizons for content creation and streaming centered around it.

Ajjubhai and Aditech are two popular Free Fire YouTubers from India. The former boasts a massive subscriber count of over 19.4 million. Meanwhile, the latter has over 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 10333 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 2536, retaining a win percentage of 24.54%. With 38068 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has played 1642 games and has 306 Booyah's for a win rate of 18.63%. In the process, he has notched up 6402 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.79.

The content creator has won 77 of the 898 solo matches he has played, having a win ratio of 8.57%. He has eliminated 2267 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has played 471 squad games and has won 54, maintaining a win ratio of 11.46%. He has registered 1672 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.01.

Moreover, he has three duo matches to his name and has a single victory at a win percentage of 33.33%. He has gathered five eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Lastly, Total Gaming has participated in ten solo matches and has one first-place finish with a win rate of 10.00%. He has 19 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 779084851.

Lifetime stats

Aditech has featured in 3201 squad matches and has come out on top on 1135 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 35.45%. He has accumulated 6284 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.04.

In the duo mode, the internet star has 2093 matches to his name and has 199 Booyahs for a win ratio of 9.50%. With a K/D ratio of 2.15, he has 4064 eliminations.

The YouTuber has also played 1841 solo games and has triumphed in 152 of them, making his win rate 8.25%. He has notched up 3288 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.95.

Ranked stats

The streamer has contented in 1209 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 769 of them, equating to a win rate of 63.60%. He has racked up 2524 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.74.

The content creator has appeared in 94 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 52, corresponding to a win ratio of 55.31%. He has bagged 277 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 6.60.

The broadcaster has outshone his foes in 59 of the 87 solo games played, converting to a win percentage of 67.81%. He has secured 311 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 11.11.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the solo and duo modes. Coming to the squad mode, Aditech has a finer win rate, while Total Gaming has a superior K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the duo mode as Ajjubhai has featured in only a few of them. Coming to the solo and squad modes, Aditech is relatively better.

