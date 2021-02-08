Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamer) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale game developed and published by the Singaporean company Garena. Content creation and streaming related to the title has witnessed a massive upsurge across various platforms recently.

Amitbhai is among the most famous Indian Free Fire content creators. He is incredibly popular and currently has a massive subscriber count of over 8.15 million.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 7,784 squad matches and has come out on top on 2,157 occasions, giving him a win percentage of 27.71%. He has accumulated 20,142 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.58.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 4,121 games and has bettered his foes in 722, equating to a win ratio of 17.52%. With a K/D ratio of 3.17, he has notched 10,789 kills.

In the solo mode, Amitbhai has appeared in 3,289 games and has remained unbeaten in 265, corresponding to a win rate of 8.05%. He has racked up 7,310 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has 393 squad games in the ongoing ranked season with 84 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 21.37%. In the process, he has bagged 977 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.16.

In the duo mode, he has played 179 matches and has outshined his opponents in 22 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 12.29%. He has collected 491 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Desi Gamers has also played 105 solo games and has 7 wins, giving him a win rate of 6.66%. He has secured 313 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Amitbhai’s YouTube channel "Desi Gamers" dates back to October 2019. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. As mentioned above, he has over 8.15 million subscribers and has over 987 million views combined.

His social media handles

He is active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The links for his accounts are given below:

