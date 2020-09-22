Amnesia: Rebirth PC official system requirements, plot, pre-orders, and more

Amnesia: Rebirth is an upcoming first-person horror game developed by Frictional Games. It is a direct sequel to 2010's Amnesia: The Dark Descent. A classic horror game similar to the Outlast series. Amnesia: Rebirth is slated to launch on 20th October 2020 across platforms, including the PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Amnesia: Rebirth is a harrowing journey through desolation and despair, exploring the limits of human resilience.



Coming out on October 20th for PS4 and PC.



Image Credits: Frictional Games

Amnesia: Rebirth is currently available to pre-order on Steam and a few other online digital stores. Follow these steps to pre-order the game on Steam:

Open Steam Launcher or go to the Steam website and login to your account.

Search for Amnesia: Rebirth in the search bar located in the top-right corner.

Click on the result, and you will be prompted to the game page.

You can pre-order Amnesia: Rebirth here (for 629 INR or 9.99 USD).

Amnesia: Rebirth Plot synopsis:

"In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you."

In case you missed:



New trailer for Amnesia: Rebirth announcing the 20th of October Release date! pic.twitter.com/sSzrAglV1O — frictionalgames (@frictionalgames) September 16, 2020

Amnesia: Rebirth features:

A first-person narrative horror experience.

Immersive environments to explore and uncover their histories.

Solving puzzles that stand in your way.

Carefully manage your limited resources, both physical and mental.

Horrific creatures encounter and use your wits and understanding of the world to escape them.

Amnesia: Rebirth PC, macOS official system requirements

Here are the PC and macOS official system requirements for Amnesia: Rebirth.

Source: Steam

Minimum and recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10, 64-bits/ macOS

Processor: Core i3 / AMD FX 2.4Ghz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL 4.0, Nvidia GTX 460 / AMD Radeon HD 5750 / Intel HD 630

Storage: 50 GB available space

Also read: List of games to be released on PS5 at launch