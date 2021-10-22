Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition is the latest free game on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store is giving away Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition this week. This is going to be a Halloween special giveaway since October 31st is almost around the corner.

Epic Games Store and its giveaways are famous worldwide. They have previously given away some pretty good games including AAA games like GTA V and other underrated Indie titles as well.

They have been giving away games since December 2018 with Subnautica being the first-ever title. Recently, they have given away PC Building Simulator on their store that was available from 7th to 14th October 2021. Games once claimed will be added to the library forever.

Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

What’s free on Epic Games Store right now

Epic Games Store is offering players to claim a copy of the Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition from October 21st to October 28th. This game is a survival horror developed by Krillbite Studio and is played from a first-person perspective.

Among the Sleep allows the player to control a two-year-old child, waking up in the middle of the night to mysterious sounds. He then starts to explore in the dark in search of comfort. Horror in this game is experienced through atmosphere and exploration instead of scores and combat.

The toddler is accompanied by a teddy bear throughout the game, gifted by his father. The game makes the player feel vulnerable and scared while trying to make sense of the outside world.

They are giving away the enhanced edition of the original Among the Sleep, which was released way back in 2014. The enhanced edition was released in 2017 with improved visuals and gameplay, a digital artbook, enhanced puzzles, new dialogues, and soundtracks integrated within.

How to claim the game?

Open Epic Games Launcher

Log in to your existing account or Create one

Click on Store

Scroll down until the Free Game of the Week section appears

Click on Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition

Confirm your order for free

The game will get added to the player’s library immediately.

What will be available next week?

Epic Games Store is going to give away DARQ: Complete Edition. It’s also a horror adventure game where a boy finds himself in the middle of a lucid nightmare. The game will be available to claim for free from October 28th, just before Halloween hits this year.

