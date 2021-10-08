PC Building Simulator is the latest free game on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store is famous for giving away games for free every week. Sometimes these free games may include an AAA title or underrated gems. They started giving away games on December 12, 2018, and have been doing so ever since.

Subnautica was the first game given away for free on the Epic Games Store, followed by Super Meat Boy. Even Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition was free for a week in May 2020. This week, Epic Games Store gives away “PC Building Simulator” until October 14, 2021.

It is to be noted that the games, once added, will be present in the library forever and not for a limited time.

What’s free on Epic Games Store right now?

Epic Games Store is offering a copy of the PC Building Simulator from October 8 to 14. PC Building Simulator is a simulation-strategy video game where the players own and run a workshop. This workshop is used for building and maintaining PCs, mostly the gaming ones.

The game features three modes - Career, Free Build, and How to Build a PC. Each mode requires different play styles.

In the "Career" mode, the player is responsible for running a workshop where they must complete the tasks given. These tasks include modifying pre-built PCs or building a PC from scratch. This will help them earn in-game cash, which can further be used to purchase new parts. After each task, players are rewarded with some XP which helps them level up and unlock more advanced parts in the future.

In the "Free Build" mode, players are given unlimited money and unlocked parts. They can build whatever they want. This mode is similar to the “Creative” mode of Minecraft.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames Build your very own computer repair enterprise as you learn to diagnose, fix & build PCs. With real-world licensed components and comprehensive hardware, bring your ultimate PC to life! 💻Grab PC Building Simulator for FREE on the Epic Games Store! epic.gm/free-games Build your very own computer repair enterprise as you learn to diagnose, fix & build PCs. With real-world licensed components and comprehensive hardware, bring your ultimate PC to life! 💻Grab PC Building Simulator for FREE on the Epic Games Store! epic.gm/free-games https://t.co/IgBCynE7lY

In the "How to Build a PC" mode, players are provided with a detailed tutorial that teaches them the proper ways to build an appropriate PC.

How to claim the game?

Open Epic Games Launcher

Click on Store

Scroll down until the Free Game of the Week section appears

Click on PC Building Simulator

Confirm your order for free

The game will get added to the player’s library immediately.

PC Building Simulator also features real-life parts from various brands like ASUS ROG, AMD, Cooler Master, EVGA, and a lot more.

What will be available next week?

Epic Games Store offers Paladins Epic pack. The store also gives away the exciting title Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse - an apocalypse-oriented game where the player plays as a zombie. The primary goal is to kill humans and devour their brains. These two items will be available from October 14 to 21.

