Among Us in 3D mode on Roblox is actually a thing, and people love it

Among Us, the Indie game, has rocketed to immense popularity with its mix of wholesome multiplayer collaborations and devious sabotage. The game is topping the charts in 2020 and is one of the most popular games worldwide.

With its increasing popularity and hype, Among Us fans have also started developing custom modes and animated styles for the game. Lately, popular YouTubers like ItsFunneh, Jelly, and Craxel have created Among Us 3D on Roblox, and the gameplay and live-streams have accumulated millions of views over the very first weeks!

Among Us 3D mode on Roblox

Roblox is an online game creation and game platform system that allows players to create and modify games on their own. Following the same, ItsFunneh and Jelly tried to create the best versions of Among Us here, and the epic reactions on their videos and Twitter prove their success.

The gameplay posted on ItsFunneh's YouTube was fun to watch, and it seems like viewers too enjoyed the modifications. Though Roblox doesn't allow high-quality graphical 3D changes, the Among Us interpretation is quite impressive, and the creators have done a decent job in constructing the game frame by frame.

With all the tasks and map rooms being incorporated, the 3D version of Among Us is a wonderful replica of the original. The creators also developed The Skeld map and did a pretty good job in portraying it.

It is impressive how minimalistic details like chairs and tables in Communications, vent placements in rooms, and the round-cornered tables in Cafeteria were added while developing the mode.

The graphics of the 3D version are not visually pleasing, though fans still loved watching the whole presentation. The hilarious murder scenes and Impostor plays are a treat for the audience.

Fans also took to Twitter to urge the developers to release a 3D version of Among Us soon.

I want to play 3D among us with proxy chat — CreatV (@CreatV_Nam3) November 18, 2020

Just saw the video of the dude making a 3d among us. I hope he and the devs end up working together on something. Super dope — 🥱 Kyree 👹 (@hewhodidntask) November 12, 2020

I WANNA TRY 3D AMONG US — raremixed_teenhug (@yumekosannnnn) November 19, 2020

will not play among us until they patch it to look hyper realistic 3D like those videos that put mario in the unreal engine and stuff — ramona (@CaffeRamocha) November 13, 2020

The 3D Among Us versions on Roblox have instilled a ray of hope in the hearts of fans. Hopefully, there will soon be a day when the devs release a proper original 3D version of Among Us with super cool graphics and high-quality visuals for players to cherish.