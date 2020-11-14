Among Us: Best bots to add in Discord servers

Among Us is undoubtedly one of the most trending games in 2020 and is more fun to play with friends over online servers. Discord is a popular group chatting app built for people to communicate over text or voice. It helps communicate with others easily, especially for gamers and streamers.

However, one of the most viable features in Discord is its bots. These are AIs that can perform several useful automated tasks on a server. They can moderate content, ban rule-breakers, add music, memes, games, and other content to the server.

Recently, Among Us fans have been looking for some of the best Discord bots to add them to their servers. This article shares some of the best such bots to use while playing the game.

Best Discord bots for Among Us

Below are some of the best such bots from the official site of Discord Bot List:

#1 Among Us Bot

Among Us Bot is one of the most popular ones used by the players. With 18,038 servers currently, it has 40 upvotes this month on the website. Its prime function is to manage the group server's voice chats while playing Among Us.

Click here to add this bot.

#2 Crewmate

Crewmate is a Utility Bot and has currently been added to 2109 servers on Discord, and has 80+ upvotes on the website this month. This bot is extremely useful for players as it automatically mutes members depending on the in-game state, which restricts players from talking mid-game.

Click here to add this bot.

#3 Dropship

Dropship is also a utility bot designed to streamline the process of starting/finding a game of Among Us by sending the code of the games and lobbies across servers. It is a really viable bot to add to the servers.

Click here to add it.

#4 Among Us Helper [au!]

This bot is super simplistic in design and style. Instead of using clunky commands to control meetings during games, it manages everything just with a single 'start' command. With over 410 servers currently, this bot bags over 10,937 users and 23 upvotes on the website.

Click here to add this bot.

#5 Among UX

The Among UX bot is also quite nifty in terms of use over the Discord servers. It helps players find active Among Us games on the same server by creating unique GIFs. It also removes inactive games automatically and has other features like mentioning roles when a game is created or boosted.

Click here to add this bot.

