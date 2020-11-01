Among Us: 5 best tips to win as a crewmate

Among Us is a new social deduction game that has broken the internet in the last few months. It was released back in 2018 but has reached peak success in 2020.

The game of deceit has made it really tough for the crewmates who need to find the impostor among them. It is quite a difficult job to complete all the tasks in the game while also keeping an eye on the suspicious crewmate.

In this article, we provide some of the best tips to complete tasks as a crewmate and to keep a watchful eye on the impostor(s) in Among Us.

5 best tips for crewmates in Among Us

Keeping in mind all the various aspects of Among Us, let us have a look at the various tips for crewmates in the game:

1) Observe each and every crewmate carefully

(Image Credits: YouTube)

Impostors can never do or complete any task in Among Us. So, if you are suspicious about someone, follow him/her to the next task location and look for the green taskbar present at the top-left corner of the screen.

If the taskbar doesn't fill up after too long, then he/she is surely faking the task. Take advantage and call an emergency meeting for discussion!

2) Visual tasks

(Image Credits: YouTube)

There are many visual tasks present in almost all the three maps in Among Us including the Medbay Submit Scan, Weapons and Clear O2 filter.

As a crewmate, make sure you have one or two alibis who can vouch for you so that you don't get kicked out during the meeting. To do so, stick with one or two mates and perform any one of the visual tasks in front of them to prove your innocence.

3) Complete all tasks

(Image Credits: YouTube)

As a crewmate, the most important thing to do in Among Us is to complete all the tasks assigned to you as fast as possible. This increases the possibility of winning the game because if all the crewmates complete all their tasks before the impostor/s can kill off the entire crew, they will automatically win the game.

4) Look for CCTV footage

(Image Credits: YouTube)

If you are suspicious about 2 or 3 people, it is always recommended to go to the security room and monitor the movements of the crewmates.

The CCTV footage in Among Us allows you to observe some locations and if you are lucky enough, the impostor/s might kill a crewmate right in front of the security camera!

5) Watch out for vents

(Image Credits: YouTube)

The vents are one of the most dangerous features for crewmates in Among Us. If you are near or close to any of the vents, beware and take a few steps back. These vents are extremely viable for the impostor/s as they use it to pop out and move to various locations in the game, either to kill or to escape.

Hence, players are advised not to be too close to the vents and to observe whoever comes out of it, so that you can run for your life and call an emergency meeting.

