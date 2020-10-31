Ranking all Among Us tasks from easy to hard

Among Us has been making waves worldwide and bagged over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. This title's simplistic approach is what makes it fun and enjoyable to play online or over local WiFi with friends.

It is always difficult for Crewmates to win the game in Among Us, as they have many tasks to handle. They have to complete their quests and keep an eye on any suspicious teammate, who could end up being the Impostor.

However, tasks in Among Us are entirely random, and their difficulty varies from easy to hard, depending on the time taken and the effort put in.

This article analyzes some tasks across all the maps and rates them according to difficulty.

Among Us: Ranking the difficulty of tasks

The toughness of a task in Among Us depends totally on the time and effort required to complete it. However, the host of a particular lobby can tweak the number of jobs and their durations and categories while customizing the game.

Game customization screen

The tasks in Among Us are divided as:

Common tasks

Long tasks

Short tasks

The maximum number of tasks allowed for a player to perform in the game is seven.

Prime Shields (short task) Image Credits: Bluestacks

The most straightforward tasks are the 'Short tasks': As the name suggests, these jobs require a lot lesser time, less than a few seconds, to complete. They are a lot easier to do and demand minimal efforts.

Tasks like Navigation: Chart Course, Admin: Swipe Card, Navigation: Stabilize steering, Prime Shields, and Unlock Manifolds are some of the easiest that a Crewmate can perform on the go, without spending much time or effort.

Insert Keys (common task) Image Credits: Tips Make

'Common tasks' have a moderate level of difficulty: Common tasks in Among Us are jobs given to every player. They are neither long nor short and are random for the Crewmates. These include Insert Keys, Swipe Card, Scan Boarding Pass, Fix wiring, etc.

Fix wiring (long task) Image Credits: Level Dash

Long tasks are the most difficult to perform: Long tasks, as their names suggest, require time to complete. Players have to travel almost all over the map in Among Us, twice or thrice, just to complete a single such job.

Sometimes, these tasks are also complicated and challenging to get hold of for a beginner. These include Fix Weather Node, Start Reactor, Reboot Wifi, Fuel Engines, Fix Electrical Wiring, etc.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion. What is an easy or difficult task for one may not be the same for another.