Dr Disrespect hints at Among Us stream with PewDiePie

Two of the biggest creators on YouTube, Dr Disrespect and PewDiePie could end up playing the internet's current favourite game, Among Us, next week.

This collaboration between two of the most prominent YouTubers became a possibility when Dr Disrespect discussed an upcoming Among Us stream with none other than PewDiePie himself.

The duo had recently come together for a memorable Fall Guys stream, where their camaraderie ended up winning over viewers across the globe.

Today’s stream should be interesting. pic.twitter.com/4bnR5vkThn — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 14, 2020

Moreover, whenever names such as The Doc and PewDiePie are in the foray, fans can expect a memorable, wholesome viewing experience lying in store for them.

Among Us is currently dominating the gaming charts, as everyone seems to be trying their hand at the game of deduction and deception.

Dr Disrespect is yet to play the game, though this might change next week.

Dr Disrespect to stream Among Us with PewDiePie?

InnerSloth's Among Us has turned out to be the surprise hit of the year, as after lying dormant for almost two years, the indie gem has now worked its way to the top of the gaming charts and has won over the entire internet.

From almost being cast aside to becoming a mainstay in the realm of pop culture today, the story of Among Us is certainly admirable.

Apart from casual gamers, eminent streamers such as Pokimane, Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, PewDiePie and more have all been raking in stellar numbers with their recent Among Us streams.

YouTube Gaming was popping today 🤪 pic.twitter.com/JCAX8q5Dpn — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 29, 2020

A notable name who is yet to play the game is Dr Disrespect who has previously mocked the game, labelling it a 'Little, 2D game'.

However, the hype seems to have now got the better of the 2 time Champions Club leader. During a recent YouTube stream, he spoke about a potential Among Us stream - with PewDiePie:

"You know one thing I always get all the time, is when are you gonna play Among Us Doctor ? I've never played it.....I'll play it with PewDiePie , next week. PewDiePie, flip phone .....I mean it's up to you. "

"I don't even know what it's about man, the first game- just throw me in. I mean we gotta try it at least one time huh? I literally can't watch play it for longer than 10 seconds, I just don't care about it....but I'll try it one time."

While nothing is confirmed as of now, the mere prospect of Dr Disrespect taking on the role of an Impostor is more than enough reason to tune in next week when we hopefully get to witness an iconic Doc x PewDiePie Among Us crossover.