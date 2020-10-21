There has been a lot of talk recently about the horde of streamers who have all taken up ‘Among Us’ in the last few months. Among Us can best be described as a game of lies and deceit, and has been widely acknowledged to be one of the most enjoyable yet simple games out there.

Among other reasons, this lack of a ‘skill threshold’ has translated into quite a few prominent personalities taking up the game. Influencers like PewDiePie, Snoop-Dogg, and a host of other renowned gamers, like Ninja, Pokimane and Shroud, have all been playing Among Us in recent times.

Furthermore, quite a few personalities who have nothing to do with gaming have also been seen trying their hand at the title. Earlier today, we talked about congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez playing ‘Among Us’ with a host of notable streamers. In this article, we look at all the different personalities that ended up playing with her on stream.

Among Us: From TSM Myth, Dr Lupo to Valkyrae, here is everyone who played with US Democratic representative AOC

The stream came as a result of the following tweet from the congresswoman. This led to a host of different streamers responding to the post. As a matter of fact, pretty soon, quite a few content creators had posted on Twitter announcing that they will also be a part of AOC’s Twitch stream.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

First and foremost was notable streamer Pokimane. She responded to the above post and said that it would be an honor to play with AOC. Multiple non-streamer personalities were also part of the stream. This included American Environmentalist Irsa Hirsi, and congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

it’d be an honor 😭🙏🏻 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 19, 2020

Popular Twitch streamer and social commentator Hasan Piker was also quick to respond to AOC’s post, and ended up joining the stream. Canadian streamer and YouTuber Jeremy Wang, better known as Disguised Toast, was included as well. He later posted on Twitter acknowledging how Among Us has resulted in some very interesting collaborations. This was, of course, in addition to Myth, who joined the stream late.

Had an amazing time today on stream playing w/ @AOC and @IlhanMN - Among Us really are creating the most unexpected crossovers ever!



Big shoutout to @pokimanelol and @hasanthehun for putting it together so quickly. — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) October 21, 2020

It was nice playing with @AOC tonight! Thank you all for coming out and watching. Remember to vote this election as well. This election is my first time voting and its super easy to do so do it. 🙂 — Myth (@TSM_Myth) October 21, 2020

Moreover, singer-songwriter Maia, better known as ‘Mxmmoon’, also played the game. She later posted on Twitter and said that it was one of the best days of her life.

this was genuinely one of the best days of my whole life, thank you all so much — maia (@mxmtoon) October 21, 2020

In addition to the above, popular streamers Sean Mcloughin aka Jacksepticeye, Valkyrae, whose real name is Rachell Hofstetter and Ben Lupo (DrLupo) also ended up joining the stream, as you can see below.

thanks for the pic @AOC nice meeting you pic.twitter.com/WyqSqJg4Yp — rae (@Valkyrae) October 21, 2020

Other prominent YouTubers who joined include Gustav Emil "Gus" Johnson, Harris Brewis, better known as Hbomberguy, along with Horror YouTuber Corpse Husband. Finally, we had Charles White, who is known by his online alias ‘Moistcr1tikal’.

After the stream, AOC went ahead and tagged each of the featured streamers/personalities in the following post.

While it was surely an enjoyable experience for the politician, the featured personalities were all in awe, to varying degrees. You can watch the highlights of the stream below.