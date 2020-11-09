Among Us: List of all available maps

Among Us is trending worldwide as of November 2020, and much of this popularity can be credited to the simplistic approach of the game.

In Among Us, crewmates have to complete their tasks in a spaceship while keeping an eye out for an impostor among them. Meanwhile, the impostor has to sabotage the crewmates' progress and kill the entire crew to win the game.

In this article, we take a look at all the available maps in Among Us and list all their task locations for beginners.

List of all the maps available in Among Us

There are 3 maps available in Among Us: The Skeld, MIRA HQ and Polus. Here, we take a look at the details of these maps as well as all the task locations available on each one.

1.The Skeld

The Skeld

The Skeld is the most popular map in Among Us. It is an average-sized map with spacious task rooms and enough vents for the impostor/s to get away. Almost every room in The Skeld has tasks. Here is a list of all the task locations, along with the vent availability, in The Skeld:

Admin

Cafeteria

Communications (Does not have any vents)

Electrical

Engines

Medbay

Navigation

O2

Reactor

Security

Shields

Storage (Does not have any vents)

Weapons

2. MIRA HQ

MIRA HQ

MIRA HQ is the smallest map available in Among Us. It is compact in size and design. Due to its small size, the intensity of the gameplay is much higher. It also has several task locations with vent availability. Here is a list of all the task locations on the map:

Admin

Balcony

Cafeteria (Does not have any vents)

Communications (Does not have any vents)

Greenhouse

Hallway

Laboratory

Launchpad

Medbay

Office

Reactor

Storage (Does not have any vents)

3. Polus

Polus

Polus is the largest map in Among Us. This map is ideal for impostors as it is so spacious that reporting a dead body becomes quite difficult for the crewmates. The map is very large in size, and it subsequently takes a lot of time to complete each task. The list of task locations in Polus is as follows:

Boiler Room (Does not have any vents)

Communications (Does not have any vents)

Dropship (Does not have any vents)

Electrical (Does not have any vents)

Laboratory (Does not have any vents)

Medbay (Does not have any vents)

O2

Office (Does not have any vents)

Outside

Specimen Room (Does not have any vents)

Storage

Weapons (Does not have any vents)

