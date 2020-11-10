Among Us: List of all tasks on the Polus map

Among Us has been trending worldwide since the summer of 2020, and there is hardly any netizen who doesn't know about it.
The game belongs to the social deduction genre and can be played with 4-10 players in a single lobby.
Among Us has 3 maps: The Skeld, MIRA HQ and Polus. All these maps have various tasks that need to be completed by the crewmates.
Crewmates are required to finish all the tasks in the game while keeping an eye out for an imposter among them. Meanwhile, impostors have to kill the entire crew before they complete their tasks to win the game.
This article takes a look at all the task locations and tasks available on the Polus map of Among Us.
List of all tasks on Polus map in Among Us
Polus is the largest map in Among Us and is the second-most popular map after The Skeld. It is larger than the other maps and subsequently has a lot more tasks to be completed. Here is the list of all the tasks in Polus:
- Boiler Room: Open Waterways, Replace Waterjug
- Communications: Reboot Wifi
- Dropship: Chart course. Insert Keys
- Electrical: Upload data, Fix wiring
- Laboratory: Repair Drill. Align Telescope, Record temperature
- MedBay: Submit Scan, Inspect sample
- O2: Upload Data, Empty garbage, Monitor tree, Fill canisters
- Office: Swipe Card, Upload data, Scan boarding pass
- Outside: Fix Weather Node Node_GI, IRO, PD, TB, CA, MLG, Record temperature
- Specimen Room: Start reactor, Upload data, Unlock Manifolds, Store Artifacts
- Storage: Fuel Engines
- Weapons: Clear Asteroids, Upload data
Each task is categorized into Long, Short, and Common tasks. They are classified according to the time and effort taken to complete each task.
Long tasks
- Fix Weather Node
- Fuel Engines
- Inspect Sample
- Open Waterways
- Reboot Wifi
- Start Reactor
- Upload Data
Short tasks
- Unlock Manifolds
- Submit Scan
- Store Artifacts
- Replace Water jug
- Repair drill
- Record temperature
- Monitor Tree
- Fill Canisters
- Empty Garbage
- Clear Asteroids
- Chart Course
- Align Telescope
Common Tasks
- Fix wiring
- Insert Keys
- Scan Boarding Pass
- Swipe Card
Published 10 Nov 2020, 12:02 IST