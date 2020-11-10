Among Us: List of all tasks on the Polus map

Among Us has been trending worldwide since the summer of 2020, and there is hardly any netizen who doesn't know about it.

The game belongs to the social deduction genre and can be played with 4-10 players in a single lobby.

Among Us has 3 maps: The Skeld, MIRA HQ and Polus. All these maps have various tasks that need to be completed by the crewmates.

Crewmates are required to finish all the tasks in the game while keeping an eye out for an imposter among them. Meanwhile, impostors have to kill the entire crew before they complete their tasks to win the game.

This article takes a look at all the task locations and tasks available on the Polus map of Among Us.

List of all tasks on Polus map in Among Us

Boiler Room in Among Us

Polus is the largest map in Among Us and is the second-most popular map after The Skeld. It is larger than the other maps and subsequently has a lot more tasks to be completed. Here is the list of all the tasks in Polus:

Boiler Room: Open Waterways, Replace Waterjug

Open Waterways, Replace Waterjug Communications: Reboot Wifi

Reboot Wifi Dropship: Chart course. Insert Keys

Chart course. Insert Keys Electrical: Upload data, Fix wiring

Upload data, Fix wiring Laboratory: Repair Drill. Align Telescope, Record temperature

Repair Drill. Align Telescope, Record temperature MedBay: Submit Scan, Inspect sample

Submit Scan, Inspect sample O2: Upload Data, Empty garbage, Monitor tree, Fill canisters

Upload Data, Empty garbage, Monitor tree, Fill canisters Office: Swipe Card, Upload data, Scan boarding pass

Swipe Card, Upload data, Scan boarding pass Outside: Fix Weather Node Node_GI, IRO, PD, TB, CA, MLG, Record temperature

Fix Weather Node Node_GI, IRO, PD, TB, CA, MLG, Record temperature Specimen Room: Start reactor, Upload data, Unlock Manifolds, Store Artifacts

Start reactor, Upload data, Unlock Manifolds, Store Artifacts Storage: Fuel Engines

Fuel Engines Weapons: Clear Asteroids, Upload data

Advertisement

Also read: How to play hide and seek in Among Us: Rules, format, and other details

Each task is categorized into Long, Short, and Common tasks. They are classified according to the time and effort taken to complete each task.

Among Us: Fix weather node task

Long tasks

Fix Weather Node

Fuel Engines

Inspect Sample

Open Waterways

Reboot Wifi

Start Reactor

Upload Data

Among Us: Unlock Manifolds task

Short tasks

Unlock Manifolds

Submit Scan

Store Artifacts

Replace Water jug

Repair drill

Record temperature

Monitor Tree

Fill Canisters

Empty Garbage

Clear Asteroids

Chart Course

Align Telescope

Fix wiring task in Among Us

Advertisement

Common Tasks

Fix wiring

Insert Keys

Scan Boarding Pass

Swipe Card

Also read: 5 best Among Us Indian Discord servers