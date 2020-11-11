List of all tasks on The Skeld map in Among Us

Among Us is a Murder Mystery party style game and can be played with 4-10 players in a single lobby. There are three maps available in the game: The Skeld, MIRA HQ, and Polus. All these maps have various short, common, or long tasks that need to be completed by the crewmates.
Crewmates must finish all the tasks in the game while keeping an eye out for an impostor among them. Meanwhile, impostors have to kill the entire crew before they complete their tasks to win the game.
This article explains and categorizes all the tasks available on The Skeld map in Among Us.
All tasks on The Skeld Map in Among Us
The Skeld map is the most popular map in Among Us, and most of the players majorly play here. It is of a decent size having neither the smallest nor the biggest map in the game, with 14 rooms available. All the rooms on the map include at least one task. Let's take a look at all the tasks available in The Skeld:
- Admin: Swipe Card
- Cafeteria: Upload Data, Empty garbage
- Communications: Upload data, Divert power to communications
- Electrical: Upload data, Fix wiring, Calibrate distributor
- Engines: Align engine output, Divert Power to Upper engine, Divert power to lower engine
- MedBay: Submit Scan, Inspect sample
- Navigation: Chart course, Upload data, Divert power to Navigation, Stabilize steering
- O2: Empty chute, Divert power to O2, Clean O2 filter
- Reactor: Start reactor, Unlock manifolds
- Security: Divert Power to security
- Shields: Prime Shields, Divert power to shields
- Storage: Fuel engines
- Weapons: Clear Asteroids, Upload data, Divert Power to Weapons
Let us now categorize all of these as Short, Common, and Long tasks on The Skeld map in Among Us.
Short tasks
- Align Engine Output
- Calibrate Distributor
- Clean 02 Filter
- Clear Asteroids
- Prime Shields
- Stabilize steering
- Unlock Manifolds
Long tasks
- Upload data
- Submit Scan
- Start Reactor
- Inspect sample
- Fuel engines
Common Tasks
- Swipe Card
- Fix wiring
These are all the tasks found on The Skeld. Knowing where all the tasks are and how to complete them will give the players an edge to win the game, whether it be a Crewmate or an Impostor.
