List of all tasks on The Skeld map in Among Us

Among Us is a Murder Mystery party style game and can be played with 4-10 players in a single lobby. There are three maps available in the game: The Skeld, MIRA HQ, and Polus. All these maps have various short, common, or long tasks that need to be completed by the crewmates.

Crewmates must finish all the tasks in the game while keeping an eye out for an impostor among them. Meanwhile, impostors have to kill the entire crew before they complete their tasks to win the game.

This article explains and categorizes all the tasks available on The Skeld map in Among Us.

All tasks on The Skeld Map in Among Us

The Admin Swipe card task in The Skeld

The Skeld map is the most popular map in Among Us, and most of the players majorly play here. It is of a decent size having neither the smallest nor the biggest map in the game, with 14 rooms available. All the rooms on the map include at least one task. Let's take a look at all the tasks available in The Skeld:

Admin: Swipe Card

Swipe Card Cafeteria: Upload Data, Empty garbage

Upload Data, Empty garbage Communications: Upload data, Divert power to communications

Upload data, Divert power to communications Electrical: Upload data, Fix wiring, Calibrate distributor

Upload data, Fix wiring, Calibrate distributor Engines: Align engine output, Divert Power to Upper engine, Divert power to lower engine

Align engine output, Divert Power to Upper engine, Divert power to lower engine MedBay: Submit Scan, Inspect sample

Submit Scan, Inspect sample Navigation: Chart course, Upload data, Divert power to Navigation, Stabilize steering

Chart course, Upload data, Divert power to Navigation, Stabilize steering O2: Empty chute, Divert power to O2, Clean O2 filter

Empty chute, Divert power to O2, Clean O2 filter Reactor: Start reactor, Unlock manifolds

Start reactor, Unlock manifolds Security: Divert Power to security

Divert Power to security Shields: Prime Shields, Divert power to shields

Prime Shields, Divert power to shields Storage : Fuel engines

: Fuel engines Weapons: Clear Asteroids, Upload data, Divert Power to Weapons

Also read: How to play hide and seek in Among Us: Rules, format, and other details

Let us now categorize all of these as Short, Common, and Long tasks on The Skeld map in Among Us.

Align Engine output task in The Skeld map

Advertisement

Short tasks

Align Engine Output

Calibrate Distributor

Clean 02 Filter

Clear Asteroids

Prime Shields

Stabilize steering

Unlock Manifolds

Download Data task in The Skeld

Long tasks

Upload data

Submit Scan

Start Reactor

Inspect sample

Fuel engines

Electrical fix wiring task in The Skeld

Common Tasks

Swipe Card

Fix wiring

These are all the tasks found on The Skeld. Knowing where all the tasks are and how to complete them will give the players an edge to win the game, whether it be a Crewmate or an Impostor.

Also read: 5 best Among Us Indian Discord servers