Among Us makes it to the second round at The Game Awards Player’s Voice

Among Us is one of the ten games to make it into the second round of voting for the Player’s Voice Award at The Game Awards.

Among Us shares the stage with big names like The Last of Us 2, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, and more. The Game Awards is less than a week away, and many games have already planned to use the awards as a chance to reveal or announce new games and content.

Our child making it to Round 2 with all these other incredible games?!!?! 😭 So mindblown over the support you've given us.



You can vote us through to Round 1 (hopefully??) here: https://t.co/rnxoNUFjtT https://t.co/MiJMVjHOfA — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) December 4, 2020

Among Us makes it to The Game Awards

In addition to making it to the second round of voting for the Player’s Voice Award, Among Us is currently nominated for the Best Multiplayer Award and Best Mobile Game Award. In those categories, Among Us is up against bigger budget games with much larger development teams.

However, Among Us performing so well in the Player’s Voice category may be a sign of what’s to come, and it strongly implies that Among Us might have a chance against the likes of Call of Duty and Genshin Impact.

Players can vote for their top five favorite games today here, with the final round of voting to come in just two more days, while only the top three games from the second round will advance to the next one.

thank you so much T_T — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) December 4, 2020

When is The Game Awards?

The Game Awards will be announced live on almost every major streaming service, including Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live. Beyond that, results will be announced via Twitter and across numerous other platforms.

The entire event will start on December 10th, 2020, at 6:30 PM ET, with a thirty minute pre-show scheduled prior to that time. During the event, Innersloth is scheduled to reveal the fourth Among Us map which is currently still in development.

This reveal may include a release date and other information. It won’t be long before Among Us fans will get to see the game take the big stage, with new information and content soon to follow.