Among Us scores two nominations for The Game Awards

Among Us has been nominated for two categories at The Game Awards, for Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer.

The Game Awards are a series of awards meant to recognize games and gamers who exhibit unique design, skill, and ambition within specific categories. The awards stretch over 30 categories, including six awards for players specifically.

Disclaimer

In the interest of full disclosure, it must be mentioned that Sportskeeda is one of the nominators and jury members for The Game Awards. However, our section is limited to esports content. Among Us was not nominated for an esports award, and any opinion shared here belongs solely to the writer and is not necessarily reflective of Sportskeeda as a whole.

Among Us is up against some strong competition this year

At The Game Awards, nothing is ever certain, and this year, Among Us will have some strong competition in its two categories. For Best Multiplayer, Among Us is contending against the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and Valorant.

For Best Mobile Game, Among Us will be competing with Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, Legends of Runeterra, and Pokémon Cafe Mix.

Overall, it’s difficult to say with any certainty which will win in either category, but it’s not impossible to believe that Among Us could in either. The competition certainly looks tight at the moment, with no clear participant with a sizable lead ahead of the others.

What is the likelihood of Among Us winning the Best Multiplayer award?

When looking at the numbers in depth, for the Best Multiplayer award, Among Us will have the hardest time standing out in the crowd. The Game Awards specifies that this award is “for outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including co-op and massively multiplayer experiences, irrespective of game genre or platform.”

Depending on how much the voters’ emphasize design, Among Us may have a chance for being an interesting adaptation of a social deduction game. However, Fall Guys and Animal Crossing have both similarly used creative game design within another genre.

The other contenders, Call of Duty and Valorant, can’t be ignored either, as both have the resources of game giants like Activision and Riot Games behind them. They are also are very well known for delivering a high-octane multiplayer experience.

This award will likely be more evenly split for Among Us, though it may have an advantage in that it is the most easily accessible, meaning that all voters will have a chance to experience it firsthand.

What is the likelihood of Among Us winning the Best Mobile Game award?

Here, Among Us might stand out a little bit more against the other multiplayer nominees. Call of Duty is here again, but Among Us might have a more difficult time with Genshin Impact. Among Us may have an advantage due to recognizability, but voters who do take this award ceremony seriously should end up testing all the games in order to come to a more informed conclusion.

Both Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact have a sizable following of their own, but this category certainly seems less fierce overall.

Nevertheless, nothing is certain. There can always be unexpected results, and nobody will know who wins until the voting is done.