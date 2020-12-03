See the new map in Among Us on December 10th

The YouTube channel Big Boaby recently interviewed PuffballsUnited, the lead artist and designer behind Among Us, regarding details for the fourth map.

During the interview they discussed how Among Us was nominated for Best Multiplayer and Best Mobile game for The Game Awards, and said that the fourth map will be revealed during the awards event.

This means that barring any kind of unforeseen delays, the fourth Among Us map will have its entire layout revealed in a little over a week from now.

We... we made it?!



We're nominated for 2 categories for #TheGameAwards !

BEST MOBILE GAME

BEST MULTIPLAYER



Vote for us now: https://t.co/0Do3fDmpjR



Thanks for being the best crewmates — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) November 18, 2020

The Game Awards and Among Us

The Game Awards have grown in recent years with bigger names and bigger budgets, and with that growth comes an increase in prestige.

Currently, The Game Awards have been hard at work trying to get anyone and everyone to feature something related to The Game Awards during the award period of December 10th. For Among Us, that means an early look at the new map.

At the moment, very little is known about the fourth map in Among Us, although there are some known critical details.

As it stands, the fourth Among Us map is known to be a reference to PuffballsUnited’s other game series, the Henry Stickmin Collection, and it’s expected to be larger than any other map currently available.

Beyond that, PuffballsUnited has also stated that the new map will likely feature new tasks and other features, such as security devices and sabotages. Beyond that, everything else about the map is currently either unknown or unconfirmed.

PuffballsUnited has been hard at work on this Among Us map

Welcome to the official Among Us Twitter



Get all the news, peeks, and fun shenanigans here and become a part of the crew.



Here's a special look at the NEW Among Us map! (For your eyes only!!) (Don't show the impostors!!) — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020

One thing worth pointing out is that PuffballsUnited has had to split his attention for all prior maps in Among Us. According to his recent interview, he had to take time off to design The Skeld and had only worked on Polus during weekends. MIRA HQ, inversely, was designed entirely by Amy Liu.

However, with the Henry Stickmin Collection finished and Among Us taking off in a way no one could have predicted, PuffballsUnited has been able to dedicate himself entirely to designing new content for the game.

It will be interesting to see how PuffballsUnited’s ability to work on the game full-time will affect this map’s design, and it shouldn’t be too long before fans can have an early look.