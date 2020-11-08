Among Us players teleport in-game as server issue peaks

Occasionally, when Among Us players attempt to log into a match, several pop-up errors appear before they join a game. These errors are also causing high ping issues in-game, even causing the teleportation of players.

Server issues are unrestrained in Among Us, the latest hit indie multiplayer game where players attempt to deduce who the killer is on their spaceship. Recently, gamers have been facing high ping problems, and they seem to be teleporting in the lobby.

There are several reasons for these errors, and we discuss some common issues and how to overcome them in Among Us.

Among Us server overload errors and how to fix them

The Among Us servers are under stress and not working well due to the massive number of players trying to log in to the game simultaneously. Here's a look at some of these errors that occur in the game one by one:

Reliable Packet 1: It is a message displayed while logging in to a game and displays a certain size and number of milliseconds by which the server was inaccessible. This is the message used when Among Us servers are down, and pretty much no one in that region can access it. The quickest workaround is to try and change the server region. Alternatively, players can try restarting the game or wait for a while so that the server issue passes.

Could not send data as a SocketException occurred: This is another message that pops up on the screen when players try to log in using a 4G data connection.

"Forcibly disconnected because ReliablePackWithoutResponse" and "Sent pings that remote has not responded to": These are also common error messages that crop up when players are having trouble while connecting to the game servers. They are also resolvable by changing the region of the server or by restarting Among Us.

These are the common server errors that players face while logging in to Among Us. If these issues are persistent, in-game lag and teleportation of characters are bound to happen as the pings are always high. The common solution is to get a strong and stable internet connection.

However, in some cases, even after obtaining a stable connection, these problems endure. It is high time that Innersloth devs look into the matter and fix these server problems as soon as possible.

