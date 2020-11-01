Among Us: Taking over the world a murder at a time

Among Us is a popular social deduction game released by InnerSloth studios back in 2018. The game has taken the gaming market by storm this year in August. Developed by a skeleton crew, Among Us is a game with very simplistic features, and you won't have to put much effort into playing this game.

As mentioned before, the gameplay is very simple. Each game comprises of 5-10 players, with at least one being the impostor and the rest being crewmates. The impostor has the objective to kill the crewmates and prevent their space ship from reaching their homeworld. On the other hand, the crewmates have to complete small tasks within the ship while watching out for the impostor. Just like the impostor has the ability to kill, the crewmates have the ability to vote out and dump anyone into space if they are 'sus' enough to be voted out.

Image Credits : InnerSloth Studios

The reason why InnerSloth failed to grab the attention when Among Us came out was due to what critics call 'bad marketing.' But earlier this year, when the streamer SodaPoppin started streaming Among Us, the entire world came to know about its existence, and the rest is all history.

What made Among Us so popular?

The main reason Among Us got so popular is because of the pandemic. The quarantine forced people to stay back indoors and turn to other sources of social engagement. When people saw their favorite streamers streaming Among Us, everyone else jumped on the same train and started playing the game.

Another game known as Fall Guys was equally popular before Among Us went viral, but Fall Guys had a lot of issues, because of which Among Us took the world by storm.

Image Credits : Twitch Tracker

The developers at InnerSloth studios did not let the popularity of the game get to them, though. They spent a good deal of time improving the game and patching the bugs which appeared. They're still so dedicated to the game that they've ended up scrapping the idea of a sequel to Among Us and are currently focusing on adding all the elements from the sequel into the current game.

Advertisement

Another major reason for the game's popularity is that Among Us is available on almost all devices, making it accessible to everyone.

If you haven't gotten your hands on Among Us, you really must do so at this point in time. Watch out for those impostors!