Among Us: Two glitches that allegedly let users become an 'Imposter' every game

Of late, we have spoken multiple times about the 2018-released online multiplayer game, Among Us. It has recently risen in popularity and is being by a host of notable streamers. This game follows a simple plot and has two different characters: Imposters and Crewmates.

The latter have to complete various tasks spread around the map and identify the Imposters among them. On the other hand, the Imposters have to sabotage the mission and kill Crewmates without being identified. Despite the simple plot, Among Us opens up a range of possibilities and has taken the gaming community by a storm.

While this game is incredibly fun to play, perhaps the most enjoyable aspect is the thrill of killing Crewmates and sabotaging the mission without being identified as the Imposter. This has led to Among Us players worldwide looking for ways to manipulate their chances of being an Imposter.

In this article, we look at two glitches that do just the same.

Image Credits: InnerSloth

Among Us: A glitch to let you play as the ‘Impostor’ every time?

Recently, YouTuber xEndless Gaming posted a video about not one but two Among Us glitches that can be used by players to increase their chances of becoming an Imposter. Both are relatively straightforward, as seen in the video at the end of this article.

Glitch #1- The ‘Don’t move’ glitch

The YouTuber called the first glitch the ‘Don’t move’ glitch. According to him, most players keep running around in the lobby before the game. However, not moving around and standing still in the initial spawn position has been said to increase a player’s chances of being an Imposter!

Image Credits: InnerSloth

He even demonstrated how the glitch worked, and all players have to do is, well, nothing!

Glitch #2- The ‘Hat’ glitch

The second bug also involves the match lobby. There is a computer in every lobby that lets players customize their characters. Players can choose the color, pet, and hats for their characters.

According to the YouTuber, continuously choosing between different hats in the match lobby is also a useful glitch that increases a gamer’s chances of being an Imposter.

Image Credits: InnerSloth

All they need to do is to go to the computer quickly and choose between the many hats available. Again, these glitches do not work all the time. However, the YouTuber did show precisely how they work.