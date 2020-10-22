Among Us: Ultimate Sabotage Guide, an in depth look at all sabotages in the game

While Among Us has many varied tasks for the crew to complete, the imposters can always throw a wrench into their plans by sabotaging parts of the maps. But there are a fair number of sabotages to look into in Among Us, and they often accomplish different goals.

The Five Sabotages of Among Us

While there are dozens of tasks, there are only five sabotages in Among Us. What makes them stronger is that the sabotages can be initiated at will by imposters, and some of them can even result in a win state for the imposters as well.

That’s why it’s important for the crew in Among Us to not only know how to fix each sabotage attempt, but also to know what the imposters’ goal might be so that the crew can avoid falling into their trap.

The five sabotages in Among Us are:

Communications (All Maps)

Doors (The Skeld, Polus)

Lights (All Maps)

O2 (The Skeld, MIRA HQ)

Reactor Meltdown/Seismic Instability* (All Maps)

Sabotaging communications in Among Us

The Communications sabotage is one of the least used sabotages in Among Us, but it shouldn’t be outright ignored. It’s main use is to stall the crew and deny them the use of the various map tools. If your playgroup likes to hover around cameras or vitals a lot, you may want to consider this sabotage more and more.

When the communications sabotage is called in Among Us, the crew loses the ability to identify where their tasks are in Among Us, although they can still complete them if they remember where to go.

On the Skeld, communication sabotages disable the cameras and admin map, and must be repaired at the bottom right of the map in a room that is rarely used for anything else. Imposters may want to use this sabotage on this map to pull people away from the top left, perhaps to eliminate a player who likes to sequester themselves in the camera room.

On Polus, communication sabotages disable the admin map, vitals monitor, and cameras, and must be fixed at a pylon in the center of the map. Because it must be repaired at the center of the map, it’s not quite as useful as it would be on other maps, though it can be useful if you don’t want them to be on the vitals monitor as much.

On MIRA HQ, communication sabotages shut down the doorlog and admin map and must be repaired by two people entering codes at the same time on opposite ends of the map. While MIRA HQ has much less useful tools for the crew to monitor, this sabotage is useful for dividing the crew and taking longer to repair, potentially useful for dealing with playgroups that rush through tasks quickly.

Sabotaging doors in Among Us

Door sabotages in Among Us are only available on The Skeld and Polus, and serve a similar purpose of slowing down the crew, although they function slightly differently.

On The Skeld, door sabotages have their own mechanics. When the sabotage is called, it disables all other sabotages except other doors until the sabotage ends, and lasts 10 seconds until the doors reopen on their own. This can be a useful way to split up groups or take advantage of vents.

On Polus, door sabotages do not stop other sabotages, and can even be used in conjunction with one another. However, these doors must be manually reopened by anyone nearby. As a result, imposters can use this sabotage all they want, but it doesn’t do much more than slow players down a bit.

Sabotaging lights in Among Us

The light sabotage is perhaps the most used and most useful sabotage in Among Us. When called, this sabotage reduces all crewmates’ vision to just a small radius around them, although this doesn’t seem to affect the cameras. This is useful for sneaking in kills against players around them, and creating uncertainty about who killed whom, even in close quarters.

On The Skeld, the lights must be repaired in the electrical room, a room somewhat infamous for being a deathtrap for solo crewmates. As a result, some players may be hesitant to repair the lights on their own.

On Polus, the lights must be repaired in the top left off the map, next to the security room. Due to Polus’s size, sabotaging lights can be a great way to clear out the specimen room and lab, or take advantage of players who insist on going into those locations despite having no light.

On MIRA HQ, the lights must be repaired in the office. Because MIRA HQ has a fully interconnected vent system, it can be useful to call lights and vent over to kill the first person who arrives.

Sabotaging O2 in Among Us

O2 is one of two potentially lethal Among Us sabotages that must be answered by the crew. This sabotage is only available on The Skeld and MIRA HQ, though there is a glitch that shows the O2 icon on Polus. The O2 sabotage also frequently results in splitting up the crew, though it doesn’t always need to.

On The Skeld, the O2 sabotage must be answered in the admin room and the fittingly-named O2 room. This commonly pulls people to the right side of the map. The crew can input the code at each location independently, but they often divide in order to solve the sabotage more quickly.

On MIRA HQ, O2 sabotages must be dealt with by inputting a code in the greenhouse and in the hallway between the launchpad and medbay. Due to the great distance between them, this map also encourages the crew to split up, though it doesn’t require it.

It’s worth mentioning that O2 sabotages can sometimes be a way to win against a playgroup that likes to avoid taking risks, as moving in large groups can make it difficult to answer both halves of the sabotage quickly enough.

Sabotaging reactors/seismic stabilizers in Among Us

The last sabotage goes by a different name on Polus but is functionally the same. The reactor sabotage is the second type of lethal sabotage that must be answered, and demands at least two people willing to solve the sabotage show up to the location. Because it can’t be solved by a single person, it’s a good way to get a group of players in one location.

On The Skeld, the reactor is located on the far left of the map, between the two engine rooms. Because the left side of the room allows for less movement, with its tight corridors and long hallways, it can take the crew some time to get there, which actually makes it great for clearing out the right half of the map. Some imposters will use this to hide a kill in navigation as a result.

On Polus, the seismic stabilizers are on two docks on the top left and top center of the map. Because this sabotage splits players up a great deal, it can make for some very ambiguous kills when used correctly. However, this one doesn’t bring people together quite so well, and because they are centrally located it can make crew movements less predictable.

On MIRA HQ, the reactor sabotage demands that players go through the lengthy decontamination process, which ends up slowing down the crew by a significant amount. Imposters, meanwhile, can abuse the vents to get around. This can be useful after scoring a kill in the greenhouse or balcony, but can even just be good for getting the crew to walk in on a kill at a good time.

Sabotage notes in Among Us

It can be difficult to give any good advice about the “correct” way to use or answer sabotages in Among Us as it all depends on your playgroup. If your Among Us playgroup is afraid to split up, for instance, O2 can have greater success than reactors. If your playgroup is less concerned with sabotages, reactors can steal games when only one person shows up.

Additionally, every tip for the imposters is simply another thing for the crew to look out for. There is an ever developing process in Among Us, where the crew adopts a certain playstyle and the imposters work to dismantle it, leading to a never ending cycle of self-improvement.

Experiment and get creative with both how you answer and use sabotages, you never know what new strategy you might discover.