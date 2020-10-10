Among Us update expected to drop soon: Here is everything the community expects

Among Us is still going strong, rather than falling off after a short while, as was probably expected. The social deduction game has become a mega hit, thanks to a revival from several streamers. At times, it is the most viewed game on Twitch and YouTube. People love seeing friends turn on each other when trying to decide who the Impostor is.

Recently, the developers at InnerSloth stated they are discontinuing their work on Among Us 2, in order to update the current game because of its growing popularity. Some updates have arrived, but more are surely on their way. One is expected any day now and fans are hopeful that their wishes are fulfilled.

What fans want in next Among Us update

Custom Maps

(Image Credit: InnerSloth)

Creators are pining for a custom map option. Some games have had this option in the past. Halo is known for taking creations from The Forge and putting them in matchmaking. Among Us could do something similar. Players could submit maps that the developers could add to the game. Or, custom games in private lobbies could allow for the altering of the maps by the host.

Do we know when Among Us will get an update?



Imagine creators making custom maps... — dakotaz (@dakotaz) October 4, 2020

Anonymous Voting

(Image Credit: InnerSloth)

Several Twitter users have mentioned that a beta update is out for a select handful of Among Us players. Inside this update is the option to toggle Anonymous Voting. This would make it so that no one can see who players voted for. It would simply show how many votes a player received in order for them to be ejected from the game. Of course, this would mean nothing if a player simply stated who they were voting for.

Among us update!!!



Anonymous voting, no med scan, task bar off/meeting/normal!



crazy! — Angelic (@AZAngelic) October 10, 2020

Taskbar Removal

(Image Credit: InnerSloth)

Another option said to be in the beta update is to turn off the taskbar. This apparent option can either turn it off completely, not showing any players how many more tasks need done, or only show it just before meetings occur. This would make it harder for both the Impostors and Crewmates to determine when the game might be close to an end. It would certainly make for a more challenging round of Among Us.