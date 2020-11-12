YouTuber recreates Among Us with mind-bending graphics

A YouTuber has re-created Among Us on the Unreal Engine, and the revamped game looks hyper-realistic, to say the least.

The world of gaming can't get enough of Among Us, as it continues to break records all over the globe. Many content creators have even become popular solely due to this game.

The title has minimalistic graphics, and doesn't stand out much in terms of visual appeal. However, Fat Dino took it upon himself to redesign the game and make it a truly immersive first-person visual experience.

Youtuber recreates Among Us with enhanced Ultra graphics

Fat Dino has around 384K subscribers on YouTube, and he is widely known for his love of upgrading indie games to boast realistic graphics. Previously, he has worked on games like Flappy Bird, Subway Surfers and Fall Guys, but this time, it was the turn of Among Us.

In his recent YouTube video, he showcased the entire process of recreating Among Us, from redesigning the spacesuits of the crew members, to animating the walking pattern. Then, he ventured into the Unreal Engine Market and bought some sci-fi models, to help him create the horror-based space environment that has been made famous by the game. After that, he recreated the Skeld map, by creating each portion of the ship from scratch.

The overall environment and replication of the map, in terms of the graphics, were marvellous to say the least. However, he didn't stop there. He went on to create every task on the left side of the map so that players will have tasks to perform while exploring the map.

He converted all the 2-D tasks into 3-D and even made them look like real-life actions. After the game's multiplayer aspect was completed, he invited his friends to come and play a match of Among Us.

The whole game was terrifying to watch, as the entire atmosphere was gloomy. Meanwhile, the first person perspective added more depth to the game as well. He also added the famous chat function into the game, so that players could vote out the imposter.

All in all, the community was impressed by the graphically enriched version of the game, and are likely hoping that the developers have some projects like this one being prepared for the future.

