Valorant: Team Envy takes the first seed in the NSG First Strike Closed Qualifiers

Team Envy took down 100 Thieves in a dominant series (3-0) to get the first seed in the NSG First Strike closed qualifiers of Valorant.

Team Envy's Valorant roster looked fantastic throughout the tournament. After the addition of Food and Crashies from T1, the team looked daunting to say the least. On the flip side, after defeating Sentinels, 100 Thieves were the favorites to win the seed. The finals, however, were a whole different story for 100 Thieves as Team Envy gave them nearly no opportunity to come back in the match. Envy snowballed their lead in each of the matches and won crucial plays to secure the grand final for themselves.

This piece will be looking at the grand final of the NSG tournaments closed qualifiers between 100 Thieves and Team Envy.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers - Grand Finale

The grand final of the NSG Tournament's closed qualifiers was divided into best of five rounds, but Team Envy sealed the series and took first seed in three straight rounds.

Team Envy came into the series with all the guns blazing on Bind, and they commanded the pace of the game. 100 Thieves kept making small mistakes, which were heavily punished by Team Envy. They ended the closing the first map with a scoreline of 13-2.

It may have been @100Thieves' map pick, but @Envy take Bind anyway with a dominant 13-2 victory to start the Bo5.



Next up is Envy's pick: Split#TeamEnvy | #FirstStrike | https://t.co/n2xND6CnNO pic.twitter.com/CsYWa7MwxL — Nerd Street Gamers (@nerdstgamers) November 8, 2020

Next up, in Split, 100 Thieves got the pistol round and looked determined to turn things around. However, Team Envy fought hard and made it very difficult for them to continue their winning streak. After a few back and fourth rounds, they gradually took over the lead with some clutch plays to their name and won the match with four games over 100 Thieves and a score of 13-9.

.@Envy keep their momentum on Split, taking their second map of the series.@100Thieves will need to take the next three maps, starting with Ascent, to win the #FirstStrike Closed Qualifier Grand Finals.



📺 https://t.co/n2xND6CnNO pic.twitter.com/LOdixsNvBf — Nerd Street Gamers (@nerdstgamers) November 8, 2020

Team Envy may have looked a bit shaky in the 2nd match but made their intentions clear with the third match on Ascent and dominated from the very start. They made calculated plays and kept picking up key kills in the rounds. They won the last match 13-6.

Won 3-0 vs @100Thieves, ggwp! We're going into the First Strike tournament with #1 seed. Feels nice to win one after so many 2nd places #teamenvy — Pujan Mehta (@FNS) November 9, 2020

Team Envy overthrowing the grand final's favorites will surely make waves in the community and players should expect this roster to achieve even better things in future Valorant tournaments.

