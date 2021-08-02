Amouranth gets an email from a heartbroken Pokimane fan, hilarity ensues

Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa recently received a hilarious email from a former fan of fellow female personality Imane “Pokimane” Anys.

Amouranth, who received a 3-day suspension for her suggestive ASMR streams on June 19th, posted about the email on her personal Twitter account. Apparently, the viewer in question was a former Pokimane fan who had been heartbroken due to her actions.

The fan did not specify what it was that Pokimane did to hurt him but claimed that she had “cheated” on him. Amouranth decided to post the screenshot on her alternate Twitter account, leading to some hilarious reactions.

I honestly don’t understand why pokimane did this 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LVzl1Q9VYr — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) July 27, 2021

Amouranth receives email from “heartbroken” Pokimane fan

In what was obviously a joke, the self-proclaimed Pokimane fan claimed that he had been cheated on by the streamer. Pokimane herself has claimed to be single for the time being, something her cousin also confirmed during a recent live stream. Regardless, the fan was obviously joking about being cheated on by the streamer, but claimed that he now wants “Amouranth” instead.

Looks like doc claimed another one pic.twitter.com/N5uC24odpT — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) July 27, 2021

The viewer in question also suggested that Amouranth was previously interested in him, and wrote his number in the case that “she was still interested.” He also gave Amouranth time to think about his proposal and said that he will be thinking about her. The hilarious email from the fan named “Juan” found its way to Amouranth’s personal Twitter account.

Only me cause I’m special obviously



What you’re telling me these guys sliding into my DMs aren’t As loyal as a pupper? — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) July 27, 2021

Not only did she cheat, but if this guy wants you to ask her about a 'the doctor,' she must have changed her phone number as well. Though, one way or another, I feel like this guy is getting messages to her about said doctor. How nice that must be for her. — breatheandfocus (@breatheandfocus) July 27, 2021

It's obviously a child trying to make a connection with you in way that they think you like them with what you do... I hope that that person finds someone more appropriately their age... that's not very nice of them to be like that towards you then... — jTylerWood (@XxDerkaderxX) July 27, 2021

Damn, that’s pretty dangerous and stupid of him to email his number. — Mr.Metalfox (@MrMetalfox) July 27, 2021

As one would expect, the tweet was met by a range of hilarious reactions from Amouranth’s community. People made fun of the fan and said that he is stupid to have sent his real number to the streamer. Others appeared to be of the opinion that the fan in question was probably a child who wanted to make a connection with Amouranth.

I hope you emailed him back and said you would gladly accept this opportunity to romance him now that poki is out of the picture 😂😂 — SpringR (@SpringR_412) July 27, 2021

What's with the smiley face at the end of that sentence??🤣

He wants an upgrade tho, who could blame him?🙂 — Lite🔥Em🔥Up🔥Johnny (@LiteEmUpJohnny) July 27, 2021

What a love triangle 🍿 Can't wait for the next emails. 😄 pic.twitter.com/cPkU9LAN0Z — Timo (@auraxion) July 27, 2021

Finally, most of the streamer’s community seemed to claim that she should not entertain such emails, let alone reply or connect with the fan on the number that he sent. Regardless, the email in question was in all probability just a joke, although a part of the Twitch community is often seen to be obsessed with certain female personalities.

Edited by Gautham Balaji