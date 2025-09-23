Ananta The Tokyo Game Show 2025 gameplay trailer breakdown

NetEase and Naked Rain showcased a new trailer for Ananta at the Tokyo Game Show 2025, revealing more details regarding the gameplay of the upcoming urban action-RPG project. Previously called Project Mugen and later rebranded to its current name, Ananta, the game is set to introduce players to the city of Nova, and the new trailer highlights some of the major gameplay features.

Let's take a look at the Ananta gameplay trailer from The Tokyo Game Show 2025.

Breakdown of the Ananta gameplay trailer from the Tokyo Games Show 2025

The trailer kicks off with the protagonist and Taffy, then shifts its focus to the city of Nova. From monrails to driving around the city in a car, playing baseball, and exploring a night market, the city truly feels alive and quite different from anything in the anime-RPG genre. We also see some other activities, such as a music festival happening, which is followed by a gameplay section for the combat.

The game's protagonist borrows its combat elements heavily from beat-em-up games, and you can see the inspiration that Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man titles had. Similar to Peter or Miles, the protagonist can use web-like powers to swing from the ceiling to slam into enemies, or to pull them towards him and counter their attacks.

The trailer also showcases the usage of weapons such as Tennis Racquets, Hammers, Rocket Launchers, Golf Clubs, etc., that players can employ while fighting. Then another section showcases some of the game's other mechanics that will require stealth and discretion.

The POV then switches to another character, likely affiliated with the Police Faction of Nova City, arresting a suspect. Here, we get a closer look at some alternative gameplay.

New character (Image via Naked Rain)

Drones

Drones can be used to get access to hidden areas in certain segments, and it is likely exclusive to the hacker character.

Police chases

The gameplay trailer showcases that players can take part in police chases using vehicles such as cop cars and helicopters.

Hacking

There is a small segment with the hacker character where he turns off the light and the advertisement signboards of one of the main crossings of the city.

Characters

In all likelihood, Ananta's characters can be found roaming around Nova City, and you can engage in all sorts of activities with them.

The gameplay trailer ends with a glimpse at the protagonist swinging around Nova City, similar to what you can do in the Spider-Man games.

