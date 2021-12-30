"And, sniped": Summit1g inadvertently leads Escape from Tarkov teammate into sniper-filled landmine area

Twitch streamer Summit1g's teammate on Escape From Tarkov endured one of the funnier deaths in the popular game after a streamer accidentally led him towards a landmine zone.

The popular streamer and his teammate were having an average game until his teammate stepped foot into a landmine and then got sniped from a distance, which caused his death.

Summit1g's teammate gets bombarded with landmine explosions and snipes

Summit1g and his teammates were roaming through the plains during a recent game when they encountered a dead body.

While the body didn't have much to loot, the duo never realized that there might be enemies near them. Summit1g's teammate unsuspectingly took off without warning while the former looked on.

However, what the teammate didn't know at the time was that he was about to enter a landmine zone, and as soon as he stepped foot into the area, two mines exploded, which should have easily killed him.

However, to make matters worse, he was also being attacked by opposing players sniping him from a distance. Summit1g, who stayed behind to see the massacre, immediately hid and took cover.

"Oh you hit a mine, you hit a mine..... and sniped."

After his teammate died, Summit1g finally saw the sign that said it was a landmine zone. He also realized that it was dangerous to walk ahead as they had just seen a dead body.

"So, there were signs here that say not to go that far, and I think the dead body insinuates like, 'hey you'll also die to sniper fire."

Summit1g doesn't prefer the new Inertia feature in Escape from Tarkov

Earlier this month, Battlestate Games introduced the inertial gameplay feature to Escape from Tarkov, which massively tweaks the game's movement system.

With its arrival, players can't change their motion on a dime, as they will first have to slow down before they either change their movement direction or stop.

While this improves the game's realism, it takes away some of its smoothness as it won't follow the model employed by popular franchises like Call of Duty, and this seems to be the wrong move, according to Summit1g.

"Maybe the engagement has a better outcome, maybe you like the outcome better. But does it feel better?"

He then claimed that he didn't enjoy the game's new movement system and felt it hadn't improved.

"It does not feel better. It feels like dogs***."

It remains to be seen if Battlestate Games will improve the title further down the line. But for now, it seems like Summit1g will be on the side of the naysayers.

