Andrew Tate describes his journey amid social media embargoes, says he’s on “a hero’s arc”

Andrew Tate has compared his journey to that of a hero. The 35-year-old former kickboxer was recently invited to an online interview, which was uploaded to the YouTube channel All Out Fighting. Most social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube) embargoed Tate. However, when asked about his growth in the coming years, he declared that he would be remembered as a messiah-like figure.

Speaking about his online expedition, Tate described it as a "redemption." He gave religious and pop cultural allusions, mentioning how he is not the "bad guy" everybody thinks, but rather "the guy" who everybody "needs." He said:

"I'm in the middle of a hero's arc"

Andrew Tate suggests he is misunderstood

Regardless of social media suspensions, the self-proclaimed "Top G" has revealed no signs of slowing down. His exponential growth has come from his charismatic online persona coupled with his hypermasculine ideas and demeanor.

In the latest interview, uploaded on September 16, 2022, Andrew Tate described his heroic arc. He said:

"The human psyche is very very familiar with it, it's in the Bible, it's in the Quran, it's in every single superhero movie in history, the guy who you think is the bad guy turns out to be the guy everybody needs and he was misunderstood..."

(Timestamp: 5:20)

He further stated:

"I am certainly already seen as a good man, if you look at the comments to any of my videos, 99% positive. The people I meet on the street are positive, never had a negative interaction on the street, absolutely everybody loves me except outside of a very vocal minority which, like I said, is supported by the media class..."

He also suggested the fact that he is "adored" by most. However, according to Tate, there are media-trained influencers who have tried to curtail him.

He had previously appeared on the PBD Podcast, which has garnered a lot of clicks, to voice his opinions against influencers such as Logan Paul, who he believes to be a pawn for "The Matrix."

Fans react to the interview

Considering that Andrew Tate has amassed a large fanbase, the majority of the comments under his latest interview were made out of acknowledgment of the social media personality.

Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react to his interview (Image via All Out Fighting YouTube)

Andrew Tate concluded the interview by furthering his criticism towards the likes of Logan Paul and KSI. He also added that the latter is unwilling to fight him because he will get "hurt." It remains to be seen if KSI will respond to the statements.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far